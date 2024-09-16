iifl-logo-icon 1
Tolins Tyres Ltd Futures Share Price

182.3
(-7.16%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:09:59 PM

Here's the list of 's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the 's futures contract.

Tolins Tyres Ltd: Related NEWS

Tolins Tyres receive a muted listing

16 Sep 2024|10:01 AM

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO towards repay or prepay of debt, for investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary and other capital requirements.

Tolins Tyres IPO: Allotment Likely to Take Place Today

12 Sep 2024|12:48 PM

The official website for the Tolins Tyres IPO registrar is cameoindia.com.

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 14.61 times so far

11 Sep 2024|02:49 PM

Until 2:45 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the IPO got a 14.61 times subscription, with offers for 10,94,18,958 shares

Tolins Tyres Ltd IPO Closes Today

11 Sep 2024|12:09 PM

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of ₹200 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹30 Crore by the promoters.

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 1.26 times on day 1

9 Sep 2024|02:53 PM

Tolins Tyres, founded in 2003, is a tyre manufacturing firm. It offers tyre retreading services in India and sells to 40 countries.

Tolins Tyres' ₹230 Crore IPO Opens Today

9 Sep 2024|12:44 PM

The price band for the ₹230-Crore IPO has been set at ₹215 - ₹226 per share.

