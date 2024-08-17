iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Tyres Ltd Share Price

5.3
(-4.50%)
Oct 23, 2023|04:15:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Birla Tyres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

5.3

Prev. Close

5.55

Turnover(Lac.)

7.09

Day's High

5.3

Day's Low

5.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Birla Tyres Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Birla Tyres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Birla Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:18 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 63.48%

Custodian: 4.93%

Read More
Share Price

Birla Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

142.59

142.59

142.59

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,363.96

-709.44

-425.66

-0.01

Net Worth

-1,221.37

-566.85

-283.07

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5.41

137.36

471.7

0

yoy growth (%)

-96.05

-70.87

0

Raw materials

-10.97

-90.72

-317.74

0

As % of sales

202.61

66.04

67.36

0

Employee costs

-12.33

-88.51

-121.5

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-220.15

-287.63

-286.67

-0.01

Depreciation

-29.6

-33.29

-38.06

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-39.48

-308.09

-573.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.05

-70.87

0

Op profit growth

-70.82

-34.16

14,76,891.67

EBIT growth

-64.87

-7.15

12,17,833.67

Net profit growth

127.95

0.33

25,87,501.32

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Birla Tyres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Birla Tyres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Manjushree Khaitan

Independent Director

Kashi Prasad Khandelwal

Independent Director

Abhijit Ghosh

Independent Director

Anil Goenka

Director

Uma Shankar Asopa

Independent Director

Rashmi Bihani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Tyres Ltd

Summary

Birla Tyres Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 22nd November, 2018. The Company markets its automobile tyres under the brand name Birla Tyres and is engaged in manufacturing and trading of tyres.The Board of Kesoram Industries Limited (the Demerged Entity), to reorganize its operating Businesses has proposed a spin off of the Tyre Business through the demerger route into a new Company, Birla Tyres Limited (the Resultant Entity) to commence business effective from 1st January, 2019. The Scheme of Arrangement was filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata bench for demerger, where a Tyres Division of Kesoram Industries Limited was transferred to Company (Birla Tyres Limited) vide NCLT Order dated 8th November 2019. The Certified Copy of the Order was filed by Company with RoC, on 4th December 2019, being the Effective date. Consequently, in terms of Scheme of Arrangement, the Tyre Business was transferred and vested from Kesoram Industries Limited on Effective date with the appointed date, being 1st January, 2019. Further with receipt of in-principle and trading approvals of Stock Exchanges the shares of Birla Tyres Limited got listed on BSE and NSE with effect from 10th February, 2020.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Tyres Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.