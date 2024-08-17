SectorTyres
Open₹5.3
Prev. Close₹5.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.09
Day's High₹5.3
Day's Low₹5.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
142.59
142.59
142.59
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,363.96
-709.44
-425.66
-0.01
Net Worth
-1,221.37
-566.85
-283.07
0
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5.41
137.36
471.7
0
yoy growth (%)
-96.05
-70.87
0
Raw materials
-10.97
-90.72
-317.74
0
As % of sales
202.61
66.04
67.36
0
Employee costs
-12.33
-88.51
-121.5
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-220.15
-287.63
-286.67
-0.01
Depreciation
-29.6
-33.29
-38.06
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-39.48
-308.09
-573.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.05
-70.87
0
Op profit growth
-70.82
-34.16
14,76,891.67
EBIT growth
-64.87
-7.15
12,17,833.67
Net profit growth
127.95
0.33
25,87,501.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Manjushree Khaitan
Independent Director
Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
Independent Director
Abhijit Ghosh
Independent Director
Anil Goenka
Director
Uma Shankar Asopa
Independent Director
Rashmi Bihani
Reports by Birla Tyres Ltd
Summary
Birla Tyres Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 22nd November, 2018. The Company markets its automobile tyres under the brand name Birla Tyres and is engaged in manufacturing and trading of tyres.The Board of Kesoram Industries Limited (the Demerged Entity), to reorganize its operating Businesses has proposed a spin off of the Tyre Business through the demerger route into a new Company, Birla Tyres Limited (the Resultant Entity) to commence business effective from 1st January, 2019. The Scheme of Arrangement was filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata bench for demerger, where a Tyres Division of Kesoram Industries Limited was transferred to Company (Birla Tyres Limited) vide NCLT Order dated 8th November 2019. The Certified Copy of the Order was filed by Company with RoC, on 4th December 2019, being the Effective date. Consequently, in terms of Scheme of Arrangement, the Tyre Business was transferred and vested from Kesoram Industries Limited on Effective date with the appointed date, being 1st January, 2019. Further with receipt of in-principle and trading approvals of Stock Exchanges the shares of Birla Tyres Limited got listed on BSE and NSE with effect from 10th February, 2020.
