Birla Tyres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.3
(-4.50%)
Oct 23, 2023|04:15:31 PM

Birla Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-220.15

-287.63

-286.67

-0.01

Depreciation

-29.6

-33.29

-38.06

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-39.48

-308.09

-573.48

Other operating items

Operating

-289.24

-629.01

-898.21

Capital expenditure

-0.98

-7.23

663.93

Free cash flow

-290.22

-636.25

-234.28

Equity raised

-1,417.72

-847.47

3.57

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

364.84

127.55

906.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,343.11

-1,356.17

676.02

