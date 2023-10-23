Birla Tyres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-220.15
-287.63
-286.67
-0.01
Depreciation
-29.6
-33.29
-38.06
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-39.48
-308.09
-573.48
Other operating items
Operating
-289.24
-629.01
-898.21
Capital expenditure
-0.98
-7.23
663.93
Free cash flow
-290.22
-636.25
-234.28
Equity raised
-1,417.72
-847.47
3.57
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
364.84
127.55
906.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,343.11
-1,356.17
676.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.