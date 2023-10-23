Birla Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
142.59
142.59
142.59
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,363.96
-709.44
-425.66
-0.01
Net Worth
-1,221.37
-566.85
-283.07
0
Minority Interest
Debt
1,138.23
983.89
906.72
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
100.54
106.44
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.39
523.48
623.65
0
Fixed Assets
787.06
1,252.27
1,292.39
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
100.54
106.44
0
0
Networking Capital
-871.32
-838.18
-688.59
-0.01
Inventories
28.3
41.6
76.82
0
Inventory Days
1,907.07
110.54
59.44
0
Sundry Debtors
103.36
106.26
115.45
0
Debtor Days
6,965.21
282.35
89.33
0
Other Current Assets
87.83
94.23
123.89
0
Sundry Creditors
-273.58
-280.39
-283.84
0
Creditor Days
18,435.99
745.06
219.63
0
Other Current Liabilities
-817.23
-799.88
-720.91
-0.01
Cash
1.13
2.95
19.85
0.01
Total Assets
17.41
523.48
623.65
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.