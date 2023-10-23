iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

5.3
(-4.50%)
Oct 23, 2023

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

142.59

142.59

142.59

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,363.96

-709.44

-425.66

-0.01

Net Worth

-1,221.37

-566.85

-283.07

0

Minority Interest

Debt

1,138.23

983.89

906.72

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

100.54

106.44

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.39

523.48

623.65

0

Fixed Assets

787.06

1,252.27

1,292.39

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

100.54

106.44

0

0

Networking Capital

-871.32

-838.18

-688.59

-0.01

Inventories

28.3

41.6

76.82

0

Inventory Days

1,907.07

110.54

59.44

0

Sundry Debtors

103.36

106.26

115.45

0

Debtor Days

6,965.21

282.35

89.33

0

Other Current Assets

87.83

94.23

123.89

0

Sundry Creditors

-273.58

-280.39

-283.84

0

Creditor Days

18,435.99

745.06

219.63

0

Other Current Liabilities

-817.23

-799.88

-720.91

-0.01

Cash

1.13

2.95

19.85

0.01

Total Assets

17.41

523.48

623.65

0

