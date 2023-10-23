Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
31.42%
29.95%
38.46%
48.67%
50.9%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.14%
0.14%
3.58%
4.45%
2.24%
Non-Institutions
63.48%
60.49%
57.94%
46.86%
46.84%
Total Non-Promoter
63.63%
60.63%
61.53%
51.32%
49.09%
Custodian
4.93%
9.41%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
