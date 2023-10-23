iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Tyres Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.3
(-4.50%)
Oct 23, 2023|04:15:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Tyres Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5.41

137.36

471.7

0

yoy growth (%)

-96.05

-70.87

0

Raw materials

-10.97

-90.72

-317.74

0

As % of sales

202.61

66.04

67.36

0

Employee costs

-12.33

-88.51

-121.5

0

As % of sales

227.67

64.43

25.75

0

Other costs

-13.53

-65.85

-196.09

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

249.89

47.93

41.57

0

Operating profit

-31.42

-107.72

-163.63

-0.01

OPM

-580.17

-78.42

-34.68

0

Depreciation

-29.6

-33.29

-38.06

0

Interest expense

-176.14

-162.36

-151.74

0

Other income

17.02

15.74

66.76

0

Profit before tax

-220.15

-287.63

-286.67

-0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-220.15

-287.63

-286.67

-0.01

Exceptional items

-435.51

0

0

0

Net profit

-655.67

-287.63

-286.67

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

127.95

0.33

25,87,501.32

NPM

-12,105.28

-209.39

-60.77

0

Birla Tyres Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Tyres Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.