Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5.41
137.36
471.7
0
yoy growth (%)
-96.05
-70.87
0
Raw materials
-10.97
-90.72
-317.74
0
As % of sales
202.61
66.04
67.36
0
Employee costs
-12.33
-88.51
-121.5
0
As % of sales
227.67
64.43
25.75
0
Other costs
-13.53
-65.85
-196.09
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
249.89
47.93
41.57
0
Operating profit
-31.42
-107.72
-163.63
-0.01
OPM
-580.17
-78.42
-34.68
0
Depreciation
-29.6
-33.29
-38.06
0
Interest expense
-176.14
-162.36
-151.74
0
Other income
17.02
15.74
66.76
0
Profit before tax
-220.15
-287.63
-286.67
-0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-220.15
-287.63
-286.67
-0.01
Exceptional items
-435.51
0
0
0
Net profit
-655.67
-287.63
-286.67
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
127.95
0.33
25,87,501.32
NPM
-12,105.28
-209.39
-60.77
0
