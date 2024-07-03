iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodyear India Ltd Share Price

1,273.7
(-1.66%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:56:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,304.15
  • Day's High1,311.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1,295.15
  • Day's Low1,255.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)307.5
  • P/E40.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value268.53
  • EPS25.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,938.43
  • Div. Yield4.02
Goodyear India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Goodyear India Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Goodyear India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Goodyear India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 740.00%

Foreign: 74.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.87%

Institutions: 8.87%

Non-Institutions: 17.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goodyear India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.07

23.07

23.07

23.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

558.38

582.74

691.76

816.5

Net Worth

581.45

605.81

714.83

839.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,435.68

1,791.71

1,745.57

1,664.69

yoy growth (%)

35.94

2.64

4.85

10.11

Raw materials

-1,741.43

-1,177.61

-1,192.34

-1,078.5

As % of sales

71.49

65.72

68.3

64.78

Employee costs

-163.16

-138.84

-139.64

-126.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

138.45

183.17

116.84

199.28

Depreciation

-52.67

-52.75

-50.1

-36.15

Tax paid

-35.56

-46.91

-28

-69.32

Working capital

-152.6

-82.23

68.28

72.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.94

2.64

4.85

10.11

Op profit growth

-20.63

59.68

-32.69

0.93

EBIT growth

-23.59

54.44

-40.24

1.6

Net profit growth

-24.48

53.37

-31.64

2.03

Goodyear India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goodyear India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajiv Lochan Jain

Independent Director

Rajeev Kher

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anup Karnwal

Director (Human Resources)

ABHISHEK ARORA

Independent Director

Uma Krishnan

Chairman & Managing Director

Arvind Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goodyear India Ltd
Summary

Summary

Goodyear India Ltd, incorporated as Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (India), acquired its present name in 1961 when it became a public limited company. A FERA company, with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, US, as the holding company with a stake of 74%, manufactures tyres and rubber goods used by the automobile industry, at its plant in Ballabgarh, Uttar Pradesh. In 1982, the company entered into an agreement with Andrew Yule and Company, for technical know-how for fan-belts and vee-belts with a 50% buy-back arrangement. Production of scooter and motorcycle tyres was discontinued in Apr.86. In 1993, a joint venture South Asia Tyres, was effected with RPG-Ceat to manufacture steel radial passenger tyres, truck tyres and bias earthmover tyres earlier imported. Goodyears product profile includes ultra large earthmover tyres, which are import substitutes, power tread passenger radial tyres, light and medium commercial truck tyres, farm tyres, automotive tyres, etc, which are marketed under the Goodyear brand. The company undertook modernisation and expansion of its units to increase productivity. It was accredited with ISO 9002 certification by National Quality Assurance, UK, in 1994. BEML, Coal India, etc, procure their requirement of earthmover tyres from Goodyear. While it previously catered only to Ambassador, Padmini and Premier.In 1999, it launched Indias first 13 inch tubeless as well as tube type H-rated, the Eagle NCT3 which will cater to all the mid-size cars such as Ford Iko
Company FAQs

What is the Goodyear India Ltd share price today?

The Goodyear India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1273.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goodyear India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goodyear India Ltd is ₹2938.43 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goodyear India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goodyear India Ltd is 40.29 and 4.02 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goodyear India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goodyear India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goodyear India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23

What is the CAGR of Goodyear India Ltd?

Goodyear India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.52%, 3 Years at 17.76%, 1 Year at 24.08%, 6 Month at 19.07%, 3 Month at -11.39% and 1 Month at -1.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goodyear India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goodyear India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

