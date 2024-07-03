Summary

Goodyear India Ltd, incorporated as Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (India), acquired its present name in 1961 when it became a public limited company. A FERA company, with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, US, as the holding company with a stake of 74%, manufactures tyres and rubber goods used by the automobile industry, at its plant in Ballabgarh, Uttar Pradesh. In 1982, the company entered into an agreement with Andrew Yule and Company, for technical know-how for fan-belts and vee-belts with a 50% buy-back arrangement. Production of scooter and motorcycle tyres was discontinued in Apr.86. In 1993, a joint venture South Asia Tyres, was effected with RPG-Ceat to manufacture steel radial passenger tyres, truck tyres and bias earthmover tyres earlier imported. Goodyears product profile includes ultra large earthmover tyres, which are import substitutes, power tread passenger radial tyres, light and medium commercial truck tyres, farm tyres, automotive tyres, etc, which are marketed under the Goodyear brand. The company undertook modernisation and expansion of its units to increase productivity. It was accredited with ISO 9002 certification by National Quality Assurance, UK, in 1994. BEML, Coal India, etc, procure their requirement of earthmover tyres from Goodyear. While it previously catered only to Ambassador, Padmini and Premier.In 1999, it launched Indias first 13 inch tubeless as well as tube type H-rated, the Eagle NCT3 which will cater to all the mid-size cars such as Ford Iko

Read More