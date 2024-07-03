Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTyres
Open₹1,304.15
Prev. Close₹1,295.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹307.5
Day's High₹1,311.95
Day's Low₹1,255.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹268.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,938.43
P/E40.29
EPS25.32
Divi. Yield4.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.07
23.07
23.07
23.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
558.38
582.74
691.76
816.5
Net Worth
581.45
605.81
714.83
839.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,435.68
1,791.71
1,745.57
1,664.69
yoy growth (%)
35.94
2.64
4.85
10.11
Raw materials
-1,741.43
-1,177.61
-1,192.34
-1,078.5
As % of sales
71.49
65.72
68.3
64.78
Employee costs
-163.16
-138.84
-139.64
-126.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
138.45
183.17
116.84
199.28
Depreciation
-52.67
-52.75
-50.1
-36.15
Tax paid
-35.56
-46.91
-28
-69.32
Working capital
-152.6
-82.23
68.28
72.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.94
2.64
4.85
10.11
Op profit growth
-20.63
59.68
-32.69
0.93
EBIT growth
-23.59
54.44
-40.24
1.6
Net profit growth
-24.48
53.37
-31.64
2.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajiv Lochan Jain
Independent Director
Rajeev Kher
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anup Karnwal
Director (Human Resources)
ABHISHEK ARORA
Independent Director
Uma Krishnan
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind Bhandari
Reports by Goodyear India Ltd
Summary
Goodyear India Ltd, incorporated as Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (India), acquired its present name in 1961 when it became a public limited company. A FERA company, with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, US, as the holding company with a stake of 74%, manufactures tyres and rubber goods used by the automobile industry, at its plant in Ballabgarh, Uttar Pradesh. In 1982, the company entered into an agreement with Andrew Yule and Company, for technical know-how for fan-belts and vee-belts with a 50% buy-back arrangement. Production of scooter and motorcycle tyres was discontinued in Apr.86. In 1993, a joint venture South Asia Tyres, was effected with RPG-Ceat to manufacture steel radial passenger tyres, truck tyres and bias earthmover tyres earlier imported. Goodyears product profile includes ultra large earthmover tyres, which are import substitutes, power tread passenger radial tyres, light and medium commercial truck tyres, farm tyres, automotive tyres, etc, which are marketed under the Goodyear brand. The company undertook modernisation and expansion of its units to increase productivity. It was accredited with ISO 9002 certification by National Quality Assurance, UK, in 1994. BEML, Coal India, etc, procure their requirement of earthmover tyres from Goodyear. While it previously catered only to Ambassador, Padmini and Premier.In 1999, it launched Indias first 13 inch tubeless as well as tube type H-rated, the Eagle NCT3 which will cater to all the mid-size cars such as Ford Iko
The Goodyear India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1273.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goodyear India Ltd is ₹2938.43 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Goodyear India Ltd is 40.29 and 4.02 as of 25 Oct ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goodyear India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goodyear India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘23
Goodyear India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.52%, 3 Years at 17.76%, 1 Year at 24.08%, 6 Month at 19.07%, 3 Month at -11.39% and 1 Month at -1.85%.
