|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,435.68
1,791.71
1,745.57
1,664.69
yoy growth (%)
35.94
2.64
4.85
10.11
Raw materials
-1,741.43
-1,177.61
-1,192.34
-1,078.5
As % of sales
71.49
65.72
68.3
64.78
Employee costs
-163.16
-138.84
-139.64
-126.97
As % of sales
6.69
7.74
7.99
7.62
Other costs
-359.06
-258.5
-277.85
-257.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.74
14.42
15.91
15.47
Operating profit
172.03
216.76
135.74
201.67
OPM
7.06
12.09
7.77
12.11
Depreciation
-52.67
-52.75
-50.1
-36.15
Interest expense
-4.12
-3.42
-3.97
-2.89
Other income
23.21
22.58
35.17
36.65
Profit before tax
138.45
183.17
116.84
199.28
Taxes
-35.56
-46.91
-28
-69.32
Tax rate
-25.68
-25.61
-23.96
-34.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
102.89
136.26
88.84
129.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
102.89
136.26
88.84
129.96
yoy growth (%)
-24.48
53.37
-31.64
2.03
NPM
4.22
7.6
5.08
7.8
