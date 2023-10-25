iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodyear India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,273.7
(-1.66%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:56:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,435.68

1,791.71

1,745.57

1,664.69

yoy growth (%)

35.94

2.64

4.85

10.11

Raw materials

-1,741.43

-1,177.61

-1,192.34

-1,078.5

As % of sales

71.49

65.72

68.3

64.78

Employee costs

-163.16

-138.84

-139.64

-126.97

As % of sales

6.69

7.74

7.99

7.62

Other costs

-359.06

-258.5

-277.85

-257.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.74

14.42

15.91

15.47

Operating profit

172.03

216.76

135.74

201.67

OPM

7.06

12.09

7.77

12.11

Depreciation

-52.67

-52.75

-50.1

-36.15

Interest expense

-4.12

-3.42

-3.97

-2.89

Other income

23.21

22.58

35.17

36.65

Profit before tax

138.45

183.17

116.84

199.28

Taxes

-35.56

-46.91

-28

-69.32

Tax rate

-25.68

-25.61

-23.96

-34.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

102.89

136.26

88.84

129.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

102.89

136.26

88.84

129.96

yoy growth (%)

-24.48

53.37

-31.64

2.03

NPM

4.22

7.6

5.08

7.8

