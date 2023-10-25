Goodyear India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.07
23.07
23.07
23.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
558.38
582.74
691.76
816.5
Net Worth
581.45
605.81
714.83
839.57
Minority Interest
Debt
6.89
9.51
16.66
14.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.62
9.96
9.74
10.43
Total Liabilities
599.96
625.28
741.23
864.5
Fixed Assets
408.16
418.6
350.31
328.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.34
11.03
10.09
8.77
Networking Capital
53.8
33.09
-9.11
-68.92
Inventories
304.49
286.33
301.01
133.23
Inventory Days
45.1
27.14
Sundry Debtors
268.03
321.87
250.29
271.06
Debtor Days
37.5
55.21
Other Current Assets
72.33
70.86
73.11
61.66
Sundry Creditors
-431.94
-499.43
-493.02
-414.83
Creditor Days
73.88
84.5
Other Current Liabilities
-159.11
-146.54
-140.5
-120.04
Cash
123.66
162.56
389.94
596.56
Total Assets
599.96
625.28
741.23
864.5
