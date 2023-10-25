iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodyear India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,273.7
(-1.66%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:56:37 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goodyear India Ltd

Goodyear India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

138.45

183.17

116.84

199.28

Depreciation

-52.67

-52.75

-50.1

-36.15

Tax paid

-35.56

-46.91

-28

-69.32

Working capital

-152.6

-82.23

68.28

72.86

Other operating items

Operating

-102.38

1.27

107.02

166.68

Capital expenditure

40.67

36.86

157.49

53.96

Free cash flow

-61.71

38.14

264.51

220.64

Equity raised

1,405.37

1,572.91

1,582.95

1,363.16

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

31.16

29.34

14.84

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

29.99

Net in cash

1,374.82

1,640.39

1,862.3

1,613.79

