Goodyear India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
138.45
183.17
116.84
199.28
Depreciation
-52.67
-52.75
-50.1
-36.15
Tax paid
-35.56
-46.91
-28
-69.32
Working capital
-152.6
-82.23
68.28
72.86
Other operating items
Operating
-102.38
1.27
107.02
166.68
Capital expenditure
40.67
36.86
157.49
53.96
Free cash flow
-61.71
38.14
264.51
220.64
Equity raised
1,405.37
1,572.91
1,582.95
1,363.16
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
31.16
29.34
14.84
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
29.99
Net in cash
1,374.82
1,640.39
1,862.3
1,613.79
