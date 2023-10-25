Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,705.85
|32.57
|52,668.3
|349.6
|0.59
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,13,948.65
|25.47
|48,525.76
|455.43
|0.17
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
452.8
|31.09
|28,944.73
|164.78
|1.32
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,024.55
|23.44
|12,354.67
|95.97
|0.98
|3,291.75
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
359.3
|17.34
|9,897.6
|99.13
|1.19
|2,514.63
|147.64
