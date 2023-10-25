Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved by the members, at the orthcoming nnual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 shall be paid ithin he statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of embers on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.