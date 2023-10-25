|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|-
|15
|150
|Final
|Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved by the members, at the orthcoming nnual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 shall be paid ithin he statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of embers on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
|Dividend
|3 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|26
|260
|Special
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the board declared special interim dividend of Rs. 26 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each
