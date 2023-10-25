iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodyear India Ltd Dividend

1,273.7
(-1.66%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:56:37 PM

Goodyear India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 May 202423 Jul 2024-15150Final
Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Final Dividend, if approved by the members, at the orthcoming nnual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 shall be paid ithin he statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of embers on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Dividend3 Feb 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 202426260Special
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the board declared special interim dividend of Rs. 26 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each

