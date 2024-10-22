iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goodyear India Ltd Board Meeting

1,273.7
(-1.66%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:56:37 PM

Goodyear India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024
Board Meeting11 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024
Board Meeting22 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024 Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 12, 2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and recommend a dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting for the appointment of Ms. Uma Ratnam Krishnan (DIN: 00370425) as Independent Non- Executive Director. Appointment of Ms. Uma Ratnam Krishnan as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval with effect from June 07, 2024
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and declaration of special interim dividend if any Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the board declared special interim dividend of Rs. 26 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)

Goodyear India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goodyear India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.