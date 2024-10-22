|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024 Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 12, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and recommend a dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting for the appointment of Ms. Uma Ratnam Krishnan (DIN: 00370425) as Independent Non- Executive Director. Appointment of Ms. Uma Ratnam Krishnan as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval with effect from June 07, 2024
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|GOODYEAR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and declaration of special interim dividend if any Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the board declared special interim dividend of Rs. 26 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)
