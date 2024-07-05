|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|27 May 2024
|The convening of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC / OAVM). Submission of Annual Report along with Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) on July 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
