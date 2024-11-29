iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd Share Price

174.65
(0.78%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open176.95
  • Day's High176.95
  • 52 Wk High198.95
  • Prev. Close173.3
  • Day's Low172.55
  • 52 Wk Low 162.3
  • Turnover (lac)75.44
  • P/E26.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)340.16
  • Div. Yield0.57
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

176.95

Prev. Close

173.3

Turnover(Lac.)

75.44

Day's High

176.95

Day's Low

172.55

52 Week's High

198.95

52 Week's Low

162.3

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

340.16

P/E

26.62

EPS

6.56

Divi. Yield

0.57

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:34 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.62%

Non-Promoter- 32.37%

Institutions: 32.37%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.49

6.56

6.56

6.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

5

Reserves

51.5

41.11

34.02

27.37

Net Worth

65.99

47.67

40.58

38.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

170.99

163.94

133.64

86.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

170.99

163.94

133.64

86.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.98

4.04

1.05

1.33

View Annually Results

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Eswara Krishnan D

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandhrasekharan Thirupathi Venkatachalam

Independent Director

Krishna Moorthy Subramonia Iyer

Independent Director

Narasimhan

Non Executive Director

Krishnaram Priya Vedavalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raja Devika Dhivya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd

Summary

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd was originally incorporated as Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufactures Private Limited a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated March 27, 2002. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufactures Private Limited to Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Private Limited. Subsequently, company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed from Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Private Limited to Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu dated December 22, 2023. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Limited to Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu dated January 17, 2024.The Company was promoted and pioneered by Mr. Chandhrasekharan V. Thirupathi. Through strong market position in off highway tyre manufacturing industry, the manufacturing unit is made operational in Tiruvallur District of Tamil Nadu, with installed production capacity of 7040 MT of tyres, tubes and wheels. The Company is engaged in the Business of Manufacturing, Supplying and Services for a comprehensive range of tyres for material handling applications like forklifts, skid loaders, ground support equipment of Airports, Port trailers,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd share price today?

The Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd is ₹340.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd is 26.62 and 3.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd is ₹162.3 and ₹198.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd?

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -7.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.31 %
Institutions - 21.70 %
Public - 27.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.