Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTyres
Open₹176.95
Prev. Close₹173.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.44
Day's High₹176.95
Day's Low₹172.55
52 Week's High₹198.95
52 Week's Low₹162.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)340.16
P/E26.62
EPS6.56
Divi. Yield0.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.49
6.56
6.56
6.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
5
Reserves
51.5
41.11
34.02
27.37
Net Worth
65.99
47.67
40.58
38.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
170.99
163.94
133.64
86.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
170.99
163.94
133.64
86.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.98
4.04
1.05
1.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Eswara Krishnan D
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandhrasekharan Thirupathi Venkatachalam
Independent Director
Krishna Moorthy Subramonia Iyer
Independent Director
Narasimhan
Non Executive Director
Krishnaram Priya Vedavalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raja Devika Dhivya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd
Summary
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd was originally incorporated as Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufactures Private Limited a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated March 27, 2002. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufactures Private Limited to Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Private Limited. Subsequently, company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed from Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Private Limited to Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu dated December 22, 2023. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Limited to Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu dated January 17, 2024.The Company was promoted and pioneered by Mr. Chandhrasekharan V. Thirupathi. Through strong market position in off highway tyre manufacturing industry, the manufacturing unit is made operational in Tiruvallur District of Tamil Nadu, with installed production capacity of 7040 MT of tyres, tubes and wheels. The Company is engaged in the Business of Manufacturing, Supplying and Services for a comprehensive range of tyres for material handling applications like forklifts, skid loaders, ground support equipment of Airports, Port trailers,
Read More
The Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd is ₹340.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd is 26.62 and 3.00 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd is ₹162.3 and ₹198.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -7.84%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.