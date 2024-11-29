Summary

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd was originally incorporated as Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufactures Private Limited a private limited company with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated March 27, 2002. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufactures Private Limited to Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Private Limited. Subsequently, company converted into Public Limited Company and name was changed from Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Private Limited to Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu dated December 22, 2023. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Emerald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Limited to Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu dated January 17, 2024.The Company was promoted and pioneered by Mr. Chandhrasekharan V. Thirupathi. Through strong market position in off highway tyre manufacturing industry, the manufacturing unit is made operational in Tiruvallur District of Tamil Nadu, with installed production capacity of 7040 MT of tyres, tubes and wheels. The Company is engaged in the Business of Manufacturing, Supplying and Services for a comprehensive range of tyres for material handling applications like forklifts, skid loaders, ground support equipment of Airports, Port trailers,

Read More