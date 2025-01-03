Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust
108
|7.50
|7.46
|3499.20
|47.58
IndInfravit Trust
113
|-2.00
|-1.74
|11779.25
|53.81
IRB Infrastructure Trust
220.22
|24525.75
|27.12
Nxt-Infra Trust
101.35
|0.00
|0.00
|2888.48
|0
IRB InvIT Fund
60.03
|-0.65
|-1.07
|3484.74
|12.3
India Grid Trust
144.01
|0.48
|0.33
|12018.47
|8.79
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
85.9
|-0.32
|-0.37
|7816.89
|9.51
Shrem InvIT
114.25
|0.25
|0.22
|6978.89
|15.67
National Highways Infra Trust
132
|0.00
|0.00
|17321.05
|11.56
Indus Infra Trust
112.26
|-0.09
|-0.08
|4972.43
|15.85
Cube Highways Trust
119.46
|19.46
|19.46
|15941.32
|13.8
NDR INVIT Trust
106
|0.00
|0.00
|4081.00
|149.3
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.