iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nxt-Infra Trust Share Price

101.35
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.35
  • Day's High101.35
  • 52 Wk High102
  • Prev. Close101.35
  • Day's Low101.35
  • 52 Wk Low 100.2
  • Turnover (lac)202.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,888.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nxt-Infra Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

101.35

Prev. Close

101.35

Turnover(Lac.)

202.7

Day's High

101.35

Day's Low

101.35

52 Week's High

102

52 Week's Low

100.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,888.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nxt-Infra Trust Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nxt-Infra Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nxt-Infra Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.96%

Foreign: 85.96%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.64%

Institutions: 4.63%

Non-Institutions: 9.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nxt-Infra Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nxt-Infra Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

145.93

9.9912,184.55421.752.23708.66140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

88.85

8.338,085.34163.983.38177.3285.27

Bharat Highways InvIT

BHINVIT

112.57

212.454,987.49250.690275.67113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

61.03

12.363,543.37115.10.41153.64103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nxt-Infra Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nxt-Infra Trust

Summary

Nxt-Infra Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust with the SEBI under the InvIT Regulations on November 8, 2023The Trust is sponsored by Actis Highway Infra Limited (the Sponsor), part of the Actis Group, which is a global investor in sustainable infrastructure. Walter Infra Manager Private Limited has been appointed as the Investment Manager to the Trust, and Walter Infra Project Manager Private Limited, an associate of the Sponsor, has been appointed as the Project Manager in relation to the Initial Portfolio Assets.The Trust proposes to have an initial portfolio of six Project SPVs comprising 14 road stretches spanning an aggregate length of over 2000 lane kilometres, located across Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in India. The portfolio is a mix of toll and annuity assets. The Initial Portfolio Assets comprise both national highways and state highways, and are located in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The NXT-Infra CGRG Highways Limited project involved enhancing the connectivity of multiple towns and villages in Uttarakhand. The project involved Four-Laning of the Chutmalpur-Ganeshpur Section of NH-72A and the Roorkee-Chutmalpur-Gagalheri Section of NH-73. The 53.3 kilometers of Four-Laning work was completed in time. The project taken up by Welspun Infrafacility Private Limited involved eight-laning the section of new NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk at Km. 15+500 to Panipat Km. 86+000 in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nxt-Infra Trust share price today?

The Nxt-Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nxt-Infra Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹2888.48 Cr. as of 17 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nxt-Infra Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Nxt-Infra Trust is 0 and 1.01 as of 17 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nxt-Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nxt-Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹100.2 and ₹102 as of 17 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Nxt-Infra Trust?

Nxt-Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 1.15% and 1 Month at 1.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nxt-Infra Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Nxt-Infra Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 85.96 %
Institutions - 14.04 %
Public - 0.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nxt-Infra Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.