Summary

Nxt-Infra Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust with the SEBI under the InvIT Regulations on November 8, 2023The Trust is sponsored by Actis Highway Infra Limited (the Sponsor), part of the Actis Group, which is a global investor in sustainable infrastructure. Walter Infra Manager Private Limited has been appointed as the Investment Manager to the Trust, and Walter Infra Project Manager Private Limited, an associate of the Sponsor, has been appointed as the Project Manager in relation to the Initial Portfolio Assets.The Trust proposes to have an initial portfolio of six Project SPVs comprising 14 road stretches spanning an aggregate length of over 2000 lane kilometres, located across Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in India. The portfolio is a mix of toll and annuity assets. The Initial Portfolio Assets comprise both national highways and state highways, and are located in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The NXT-Infra CGRG Highways Limited project involved enhancing the connectivity of multiple towns and villages in Uttarakhand. The project involved Four-Laning of the Chutmalpur-Ganeshpur Section of NH-72A and the Roorkee-Chutmalpur-Gagalheri Section of NH-73. The 53.3 kilometers of Four-Laning work was completed in time. The project taken up by Welspun Infrafacility Private Limited involved eight-laning the section of new NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk at Km. 15+500 to Panipat Km. 86+000 in

