SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹101.35
Prev. Close₹101.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹202.7
Day's High₹101.35
Day's Low₹101.35
52 Week's High₹102
52 Week's Low₹100.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,888.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
145.93
|9.99
|12,184.55
|421.75
|2.23
|708.66
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
88.85
|8.33
|8,085.34
|163.98
|3.38
|177.32
|85.27
Bharat Highways InvIT
BHINVIT
112.57
|212.45
|4,987.49
|250.69
|0
|275.67
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
61.03
|12.36
|3,543.37
|115.1
|0.41
|153.64
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nxt-Infra Trust
Summary
Nxt-Infra Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust with the SEBI under the InvIT Regulations on November 8, 2023The Trust is sponsored by Actis Highway Infra Limited (the Sponsor), part of the Actis Group, which is a global investor in sustainable infrastructure. Walter Infra Manager Private Limited has been appointed as the Investment Manager to the Trust, and Walter Infra Project Manager Private Limited, an associate of the Sponsor, has been appointed as the Project Manager in relation to the Initial Portfolio Assets.The Trust proposes to have an initial portfolio of six Project SPVs comprising 14 road stretches spanning an aggregate length of over 2000 lane kilometres, located across Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in India. The portfolio is a mix of toll and annuity assets. The Initial Portfolio Assets comprise both national highways and state highways, and are located in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The NXT-Infra CGRG Highways Limited project involved enhancing the connectivity of multiple towns and villages in Uttarakhand. The project involved Four-Laning of the Chutmalpur-Ganeshpur Section of NH-72A and the Roorkee-Chutmalpur-Gagalheri Section of NH-73. The 53.3 kilometers of Four-Laning work was completed in time. The project taken up by Welspun Infrafacility Private Limited involved eight-laning the section of new NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk at Km. 15+500 to Panipat Km. 86+000 in
Read More
The Nxt-Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹2888.48 Cr. as of 17 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Nxt-Infra Trust is 0 and 1.01 as of 17 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nxt-Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nxt-Infra Trust is ₹100.2 and ₹102 as of 17 Sep ‘24
Nxt-Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 1.15% and 1 Month at 1.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.