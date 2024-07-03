Nxt-Infra Trust Summary

Nxt-Infra Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust with the SEBI under the InvIT Regulations on November 8, 2023The Trust is sponsored by Actis Highway Infra Limited (the Sponsor), part of the Actis Group, which is a global investor in sustainable infrastructure. Walter Infra Manager Private Limited has been appointed as the Investment Manager to the Trust, and Walter Infra Project Manager Private Limited, an associate of the Sponsor, has been appointed as the Project Manager in relation to the Initial Portfolio Assets.The Trust proposes to have an initial portfolio of six Project SPVs comprising 14 road stretches spanning an aggregate length of over 2000 lane kilometres, located across Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in India. The portfolio is a mix of toll and annuity assets. The Initial Portfolio Assets comprise both national highways and state highways, and are located in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The NXT-Infra CGRG Highways Limited project involved enhancing the connectivity of multiple towns and villages in Uttarakhand. The project involved Four-Laning of the Chutmalpur-Ganeshpur Section of NH-72A and the Roorkee-Chutmalpur-Gagalheri Section of NH-73. The 53.3 kilometers of Four-Laning work was completed in time. The project taken up by Welspun Infrafacility Private Limited involved eight-laning the section of new NH-44 from Mukarba Chowk at Km. 15+500 to Panipat Km. 86+000 in the State of Haryana. The 70.5-kilometer-long eight-lane work is 97% completed. A 51.455 kilometers-long project involving the four-laning of the Gagalheri-Saharanpur-Yamunanagar section of NH-73 in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana was completed by Nxt-Infra GSY Private Limited. It significantly improved the connectivity of towns in the region. The 8.716-kilometer-long project undertaken by Delhi Meerut Expressway Private Limited was completed in 19 months. Improvement done to Roads joining Taluka place in Akola and Amravati District (Daryapur Murtizapur) (SH 282 length 26.80 km).Chikhli-Tarsod Highways Private Limited completed the 62.7-kilometer-long project, upgrading a crucial link in the Nagpur-Surat Economic Corridor. With the upgrade to a modern 4-lane corridor, this project reduce the travel time from Chikhali to Tarsod by 71%.The Trust has come out with an IPO of upto 15,20,00,000 Units through a private placement at a price of Rs 100 per Unit (the Issue Price), by raising capital through units aggregating up to Rs 1520 Crores, in June, 2024.