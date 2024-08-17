Summary

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust operates as an infrastructure investment trust. The Company specializes in acquisition, investment, and development of wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects. Sustainable Energy Infra Trust serves customers in India.The MSPL Sponsor (Settlor) set up the Trust on July 20, 2023, as a contributory irrevocable trust with the MSPL Sponsor and the OTPP Sponsor as the sponsors of the Trust. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations on August 11, 2023.The MSPL Sponsor has a track record in developing, operating and maintaining renewable energy projects across India. It has portfolio of owned renewable assets with a capacity of more than 1.5 GWp made operational. It has an in-house engineering, procurement and construction team and has developed/executed renewable assets with a total capacity of more than 4.5 GWp (including Initial Project Assets and other renewable assets developed for other independent power producers and third parties) including projects developed across Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Over the years, the MSPL Sponsor demonstrated its capability to adapt and deploy various advanced technologies including solar thin film modules as an independent power producer, single-axis trackers, automated cleaning robots, all-terrain cable traysfor laying cables on rocky strata and containerised inverter stations, bi-facial modules and BESS (battery energy storage system).The total installed ge

