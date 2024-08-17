iifl-logo-icon 1
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Share Price

108
(7.46%)
Aug 12, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108
  • Day's High108
  • 52 Wk High108
  • Prev. Close100.5
  • Day's Low108
  • 52 Wk Low 100
  • Turnover (lac)432
  • P/E47.58
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,499.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

108

Prev. Close

100.5

Turnover(Lac.)

432

Day's High

108

Day's Low

108

52 Week's High

108

52 Week's Low

100

Book Value

0

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,499.2

P/E

47.58

EPS

2.27

Divi. Yield

0

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.0384

Record Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:07 AM
Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.92%

Foreign: 35.92%

Indian: 25.49%

Non-Promoter- 28.65%

Institutions: 28.64%

Non-Institutions: 9.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1,749.58

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,749.58

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

125

View Annually Results

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

140.67

9.0811,061.55421.752.45708.66104.56

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

91.44

8.548,289.18163.983.29177.3285.27

Bharat Highways InvIT

BHINVIT

112.12

209.454,917.06250.690275.67113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

62.61

12.73,642.64115.10.4153.64103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sustainable Energy Infra Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sustainable Energy Infra Trust

Summary

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust operates as an infrastructure investment trust. The Company specializes in acquisition, investment, and development of wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects. Sustainable Energy Infra Trust serves customers in India.The MSPL Sponsor (Settlor) set up the Trust on July 20, 2023, as a contributory irrevocable trust with the MSPL Sponsor and the OTPP Sponsor as the sponsors of the Trust. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations on August 11, 2023.The MSPL Sponsor has a track record in developing, operating and maintaining renewable energy projects across India. It has portfolio of owned renewable assets with a capacity of more than 1.5 GWp made operational. It has an in-house engineering, procurement and construction team and has developed/executed renewable assets with a total capacity of more than 4.5 GWp (including Initial Project Assets and other renewable assets developed for other independent power producers and third parties) including projects developed across Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Over the years, the MSPL Sponsor demonstrated its capability to adapt and deploy various advanced technologies including solar thin film modules as an independent power producer, single-axis trackers, automated cleaning robots, all-terrain cable traysfor laying cables on rocky strata and containerised inverter stations, bi-facial modules and BESS (battery energy storage system).The total installed ge
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sustainable Energy Infra Trust share price today?

The Sustainable Energy Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹3499.20 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is 47.58 and 1.07 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sustainable Energy Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹100 and ₹108 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 8.00%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

