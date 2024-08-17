Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹108
Prev. Close₹100.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹432
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹108
52 Week's Low₹100
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,499.2
P/E47.58
EPS2.27
Divi. Yield0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,749.58
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,749.58
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
125
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
140.67
|9.08
|11,061.55
|421.75
|2.45
|708.66
|104.56
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
91.44
|8.54
|8,289.18
|163.98
|3.29
|177.32
|85.27
Bharat Highways InvIT
BHINVIT
112.12
|209.45
|4,917.06
|250.69
|0
|275.67
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
62.61
|12.7
|3,642.64
|115.1
|0.4
|153.64
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Sustainable Energy Infra Trust
Summary
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust operates as an infrastructure investment trust. The Company specializes in acquisition, investment, and development of wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects. Sustainable Energy Infra Trust serves customers in India.The MSPL Sponsor (Settlor) set up the Trust on July 20, 2023, as a contributory irrevocable trust with the MSPL Sponsor and the OTPP Sponsor as the sponsors of the Trust. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations on August 11, 2023.The MSPL Sponsor has a track record in developing, operating and maintaining renewable energy projects across India. It has portfolio of owned renewable assets with a capacity of more than 1.5 GWp made operational. It has an in-house engineering, procurement and construction team and has developed/executed renewable assets with a total capacity of more than 4.5 GWp (including Initial Project Assets and other renewable assets developed for other independent power producers and third parties) including projects developed across Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Over the years, the MSPL Sponsor demonstrated its capability to adapt and deploy various advanced technologies including solar thin film modules as an independent power producer, single-axis trackers, automated cleaning robots, all-terrain cable traysfor laying cables on rocky strata and containerised inverter stations, bi-facial modules and BESS (battery energy storage system).The total installed ge
Read More
The Sustainable Energy Infra Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹3499.20 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is 47.58 and 1.07 as of 12 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sustainable Energy Infra Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust is ₹100 and ₹108 as of 12 Aug ‘24
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 8.00%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
