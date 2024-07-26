Sustainable Energy Infra Trust (Trust) has informed the Exchange regarding the Notice of First Annual Meeting of Unitholders of the Trust scheduled to be held on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) through VC/OAVM. Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Annual Meeting held on Friday, July 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)