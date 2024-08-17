Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,749.58
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,749.58
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
125
Total Income
1,874.58
Total Expenditure
461.41
PBIDT
1,413.17
Interest
660.06
PBDT
753.11
Depreciation
662.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
8.27
Deferred Tax
-53.83
Reported Profit After Tax
135.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
135.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
135.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
187.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
80.77
PBDTM(%)
43.04
PATM(%)
7.75
