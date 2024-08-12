|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Sustainable Energy Infra Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Sustainable Energy Infra InvestmentManagers Private Limited of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust) held on May 24, 2024 interalia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Information of the Trust for the half year ended March 31, 2024, and for the period from July 20, 2023 to March 31, 2024, along with auditors report thereon. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
