To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of Sustainable Energy Infra InvestmentManagers Private Limited of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust) held on May 24, 2024 interalia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Information of the Trust for the half year ended March 31, 2024, and for the period from July 20, 2023 to March 31, 2024, along with auditors report thereon. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)