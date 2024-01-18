|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|1.0384
|1.0384
|Final
|Declared Distribution of INR 1.0384/- per unit to all Unitholders. The break-up of the same is as under:Distribution per unit (a) Distribution as interest INR 1.0357 per unit (b) Distribution as other income INR 0.0027 per unit Total Dividend per units INR 1.0384 per unit
