Sustainable Energy Infra Trust Summary

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust operates as an infrastructure investment trust. The Company specializes in acquisition, investment, and development of wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects. Sustainable Energy Infra Trust serves customers in India.The MSPL Sponsor (Settlor) set up the Trust on July 20, 2023, as a contributory irrevocable trust with the MSPL Sponsor and the OTPP Sponsor as the sponsors of the Trust. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations on August 11, 2023.The MSPL Sponsor has a track record in developing, operating and maintaining renewable energy projects across India. It has portfolio of owned renewable assets with a capacity of more than 1.5 GWp made operational. It has an in-house engineering, procurement and construction team and has developed/executed renewable assets with a total capacity of more than 4.5 GWp (including Initial Project Assets and other renewable assets developed for other independent power producers and third parties) including projects developed across Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Over the years, the MSPL Sponsor demonstrated its capability to adapt and deploy various advanced technologies including solar thin film modules as an independent power producer, single-axis trackers, automated cleaning robots, all-terrain cable traysfor laying cables on rocky strata and containerised inverter stations, bi-facial modules and BESS (battery energy storage system).The total installed generation capacity at the end of March 2023 was 416 GW, of which ~89 GW of capacity was added over fiscal 2017-23. However, RE installations (including large hydroelectric projects), have reached ~172 GW capacity as on March 2023. Out of 57 solar parks, nine parks are fully completed and eight parks are partially complete, with a cumulative capacity of 10,117 MW commissioned in these parks.The Trust is proposing an Initial Offer of Units aggregating Rs 2350 Cr., comprising Rs 1450 Cr. through fresh issue and offer for sale of Rs 900 Cr.