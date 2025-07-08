iifl-logo
TVS Infrastructure Trust Share Price Live

104
(1.96%)
Jul 9, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.2
  • Day's High104
  • 52 Wk High102.01
  • Prev. Close102
  • Day's Low100.2
  • 52 Wk Low 100.31
  • Turnover (lac)3,224
  • P/E0
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,050.88
  • Div. Yield0
TVS Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

100.2

Prev. Close

102

Turnover(Lac.)

3,224

Day's High

104

Day's Low

100.2

52 Week's High

102.01

52 Week's Low

100.31

Book Value

0

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,050.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TVS Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

TVS Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

TVS Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:50 PM
Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.87%

Non-Promoter- 34.03%

Institutions: 34.03%

Non-Institutions: 32.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TVS Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

187.46

156.05

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

187.46

156.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

4.31

1.66

TVS Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

National Highways Infra Trust

NHIT

132.45

13.8325,653.59329.720769.85142.97

Cube Highways Trust

CUBEINVIT

128.5

17.3217,147.66218.70505.6398.56

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

154.97

10.1812,935.65242.452.64689.31141.7

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

90.52

4.378,240.951,291.8113.25219.0394.01

Shrem InvIT

SHREMINVIT

107

14.46,536.03101.62028297.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TVS Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

9th Floor Iconic Building,

Urmi Estate 95GKM LowerParel(W,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-22-4232 7000

Website: http://www.tvsinfratrust.com

Email: info@tvsinfratrust.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Reports by TVS Infrastructure Trust

Company FAQs

What is the TVS Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The TVS Infrastructure Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104 today.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Infrastructure Trust is ₹2050.88 Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of TVS Infrastructure Trust is 0 and 1.02 as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Infrastructure Trust is ₹100.31 and ₹102.01 as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

TVS Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TVS Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of TVS Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

