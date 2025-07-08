Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹100.2
Prev. Close₹102
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,224
Day's High₹104
Day's Low₹100.2
52 Week's High₹102.01
52 Week's Low₹100.31
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,050.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
187.46
156.05
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
187.46
156.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.31
1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
National Highways Infra Trust
NHIT
132.45
|13.83
|25,653.59
|329.72
|0
|769.85
|142.97
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
128.5
|17.32
|17,147.66
|218.7
|0
|505.63
|98.56
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
154.97
|10.18
|12,935.65
|242.45
|2.64
|689.31
|141.7
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
90.52
|4.37
|8,240.95
|1,291.81
|13.25
|219.03
|94.01
Shrem InvIT
SHREMINVIT
107
|14.4
|6,536.03
|101.62
|0
|282
|97.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
9th Floor Iconic Building,
Urmi Estate 95GKM LowerParel(W,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-22-4232 7000
Website: http://www.tvsinfratrust.com
Email: info@tvsinfratrust.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Reports by TVS Infrastructure Trust
