Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
National Highways Infra Trust
NHIT
132.45
|13.83
|25,653.59
|329.72
|0
|769.85
|142.97
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
128.5
|17.32
|17,147.66
|218.7
|0
|505.63
|98.56
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
154.97
|10.18
|12,935.65
|242.45
|2.64
|689.31
|141.7
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
90.52
|4.37
|8,240.95
|1,291.81
|13.25
|219.03
|94.01
Shrem InvIT
SHREMINVIT
107
|14.4
|6,536.03
|101.62
|0
|282
|97.3
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.