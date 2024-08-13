iifl-logo-icon 1
IndInfravit Trust Share Price

113
(-1.74%)
Aug 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  Open113
  Day's High113
  52 Wk High115
  Prev. Close115
  Day's Low113
  52 Wk Low 113
  Turnover (lac)226
  P/E53.81
  Face Value100
  Book Value65.61
  EPS2.1
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,779.25
  Div. Yield0
IndInfravit Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

113

Prev. Close

115

Turnover(Lac.)

226

Day's High

113

Day's Low

113

52 Week's High

115

52 Week's Low

113

Book Value

65.61

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,779.25

P/E

53.81

EPS

2.1

Divi. Yield

0

IndInfravit Trust Corporate Action

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.92

Record Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

IndInfravit Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

IndInfravit Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.31%

Foreign: 74.31%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.59%

Institutions: 24.59%

Non-Institutions: 1.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IndInfravit Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,885.75

6,623.55

6,623.55

6,623.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,584.91

-2,413.67

-1,186.74

-209.77

Net Worth

7,300.84

4,209.88

5,436.81

6,413.78

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,103.61

1,969.63

1,666.28

1,490.48

980.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,103.61

1,969.63

1,666.28

1,490.48

980.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

360.3

132.37

109.04

135.99

26.83

IndInfravit Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.32

9.2711,302.14421.752.4708.66104.56

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

89.49

8.418,164.51163.983.34177.3285.27

Bharat Highways InvIT

BHINVIT

112.99

221.065,189.47250.690275.67113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

61.39

12.413,558.47115.10.41153.64103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IndInfravit Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nasim Zaidi

Independent Director

Mohan Raj Nair

Independent Director

Ashwin Mahalingam

Independent Director

Monisha Macedo

Independent Director

SAMYUKTHA SURENDRAN

Investor Director

Pushkar Kulkarni

Investor Director

PRAMOD SUSHILA KAPOOR

Company Secretary

Rekha NB

Nominee

ANJALI GUPTA

Investor Director

Igor Lukin

Additional Director

SANJAY GANESH UBALE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IndInfravit Trust

Summary

IndInfravit Trust was set up by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) (the Sponsor) on March 7, 2018, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the SEBI (InvIT) Regulations on March 15, 2018. The Investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of, and to make investments, as an Infrastructure Investment Trusts, as permissible in terms of the applicable law. The Trusts initial portfolio of assets comprised of five toll road projects in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Subsequently, the Trust added another eight road assets in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. Out of these eight projects, six are NHAI projects and two are state projects. These toll roads are operated and maintained pursuant to theconcessions granted by the NHAI / State authorities.The Sponsor of the Trust, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL), are among the pioneers of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of development in the infrastructure sector in India. Since its inception in 2001, the Company had completed landmark infrastructure projects across key sectors like Roads, Bridges, Transmission lines, Ports, Airports, Water Supply, Renewable Energy and Urban Infrastructure. Also, while L&T IDPL is the Project Manager (PM) for the initial portfolio of 5 assets, SIPL, is mandated to be the PM for
Company FAQs

What is the IndInfravit Trust share price today?

The IndInfravit Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹113 today.

What is the Market Cap of IndInfravit Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IndInfravit Trust is ₹11779.25 Cr. as of 29 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of IndInfravit Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of IndInfravit Trust is 53.81 and 1.72 as of 29 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IndInfravit Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IndInfravit Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IndInfravit Trust is ₹113 and ₹115 as of 29 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of IndInfravit Trust?

IndInfravit Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.81%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -1.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IndInfravit Trust?

The shareholding pattern of IndInfravit Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 74.32 %
Institutions - 24.59 %
Public - 1.09 %

