Summary

IndInfravit Trust was set up by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) (the Sponsor) on March 7, 2018, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the SEBI (InvIT) Regulations on March 15, 2018. The Investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of, and to make investments, as an Infrastructure Investment Trusts, as permissible in terms of the applicable law. The Trusts initial portfolio of assets comprised of five toll road projects in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Subsequently, the Trust added another eight road assets in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. Out of these eight projects, six are NHAI projects and two are state projects. These toll roads are operated and maintained pursuant to theconcessions granted by the NHAI / State authorities.The Sponsor of the Trust, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL), are among the pioneers of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of development in the infrastructure sector in India. Since its inception in 2001, the Company had completed landmark infrastructure projects across key sectors like Roads, Bridges, Transmission lines, Ports, Airports, Water Supply, Renewable Energy and Urban Infrastructure. Also, while L&T IDPL is the Project Manager (PM) for the initial portfolio of 5 assets, SIPL, is mandated to be the PM for

