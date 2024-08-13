SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹113
Prev. Close₹115
Turnover(Lac.)₹226
Day's High₹113
Day's Low₹113
52 Week's High₹115
52 Week's Low₹113
Book Value₹65.61
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,779.25
P/E53.81
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,885.75
6,623.55
6,623.55
6,623.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,584.91
-2,413.67
-1,186.74
-209.77
Net Worth
7,300.84
4,209.88
5,436.81
6,413.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,103.61
1,969.63
1,666.28
1,490.48
980.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,103.61
1,969.63
1,666.28
1,490.48
980.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
360.3
132.37
109.04
135.99
26.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.32
|9.27
|11,302.14
|421.75
|2.4
|708.66
|104.56
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
89.49
|8.41
|8,164.51
|163.98
|3.34
|177.32
|85.27
Bharat Highways InvIT
BHINVIT
112.99
|221.06
|5,189.47
|250.69
|0
|275.67
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
61.39
|12.41
|3,558.47
|115.1
|0.41
|153.64
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nasim Zaidi
Independent Director
Mohan Raj Nair
Independent Director
Ashwin Mahalingam
Independent Director
Monisha Macedo
Independent Director
SAMYUKTHA SURENDRAN
Investor Director
Pushkar Kulkarni
Investor Director
PRAMOD SUSHILA KAPOOR
Company Secretary
Rekha NB
Nominee
ANJALI GUPTA
Investor Director
Igor Lukin
Additional Director
SANJAY GANESH UBALE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IndInfravit Trust
Summary
IndInfravit Trust was set up by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) (the Sponsor) on March 7, 2018, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the SEBI (InvIT) Regulations on March 15, 2018. The Investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of, and to make investments, as an Infrastructure Investment Trusts, as permissible in terms of the applicable law. The Trusts initial portfolio of assets comprised of five toll road projects in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Subsequently, the Trust added another eight road assets in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. Out of these eight projects, six are NHAI projects and two are state projects. These toll roads are operated and maintained pursuant to theconcessions granted by the NHAI / State authorities.The Sponsor of the Trust, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL), are among the pioneers of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of development in the infrastructure sector in India. Since its inception in 2001, the Company had completed landmark infrastructure projects across key sectors like Roads, Bridges, Transmission lines, Ports, Airports, Water Supply, Renewable Energy and Urban Infrastructure. Also, while L&T IDPL is the Project Manager (PM) for the initial portfolio of 5 assets, SIPL, is mandated to be the PM for
Read More
The IndInfravit Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹113 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IndInfravit Trust is ₹11779.25 Cr. as of 29 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of IndInfravit Trust is 53.81 and 1.72 as of 29 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IndInfravit Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IndInfravit Trust is ₹113 and ₹115 as of 29 Aug ‘24
IndInfravit Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 3.81%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -1.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.