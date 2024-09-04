iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IndInfravit Trust Board Meeting

113
(-1.74%)
Aug 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

IndInfravit CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on September 4, 2024 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 09/07/2024 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024.1. Considered and approved Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 20242. Approved distribution (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting13 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
To consider other business matters IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024) Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)
Board Meeting11 Dec 20236 Dec 2023
To consider other business matters IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2023.Declared distribution of Rs. 4.22 per unit, for the Trust. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 2.16 per unit as interest, Rs. 1.35 per unit as Return of Capital and Rs. 0.71 per unit as Dividend at trust level subject to applicable taxes if any.Please note that December 19, 2023 has been fixed as a Record date for the purpose of payment of Distribution. Distribution will be paid to the Unitholders of the Trust on or before December 25, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2023)
Board Meeting7 Nov 202330 Oct 2023
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 07, 2023 to consider and approve other matters.Execution of the Second Amendment to the InvIT Framework Agreement, ROFOTermination Agreement, Novation and Release Agreement and Service Agreement WaiverAgreements (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2023) Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Half yearly financial results report for HY ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2023) Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2023)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202319 Oct 2023
To consider other business matters IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 24, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2023)

IndInfravit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IndInfravit Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.