Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on September 4, 2024 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2024-25 is 09/07/2024 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 24, 2024.1. Considered and approved Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 20242. Approved distribution (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

To consider other business matters IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/03/2024) Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2023 6 Dec 2023

To consider other business matters IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2023.Declared distribution of Rs. 4.22 per unit, for the Trust. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 2.16 per unit as interest, Rs. 1.35 per unit as Return of Capital and Rs. 0.71 per unit as Dividend at trust level subject to applicable taxes if any.Please note that December 19, 2023 has been fixed as a Record date for the purpose of payment of Distribution. Distribution will be paid to the Unitholders of the Trust on or before December 25, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2023)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2023 30 Oct 2023

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 07, 2023 to consider and approve other matters.Execution of the Second Amendment to the InvIT Framework Agreement, ROFOTermination Agreement, Novation and Release Agreement and Service Agreement WaiverAgreements (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2023) Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Half yearly financial results report for HY ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2023) Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Indinfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2023)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2023 19 Oct 2023