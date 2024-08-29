IndInfravit Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,885.75
6,623.55
6,623.55
6,623.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,584.91
-2,413.67
-1,186.74
-209.77
Net Worth
7,300.84
4,209.88
5,436.81
6,413.78
Minority Interest
Debt
8,021.56
3,975.78
3,960.4
2,191.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
15,322.4
8,185.66
9,397.22
8,605.47
Fixed Assets
0.45
0.26
1.79
1.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,676.37
1,274.13
1,720.03
1,748.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9,513.56
6,616.13
7,452.5
6,279.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9,558.27
6,669.44
7,502.41
6,347.23
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-44.71
-53.31
-49.91
-67.99
Cash
132.03
295.13
222.9
576.33
Total Assets
15,322.41
8,185.65
9,397.22
8,605.47
