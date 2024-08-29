iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IndInfravit Trust Balance Sheet

113
(-1.74%)
Aug 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IndInfravit Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,885.75

6,623.55

6,623.55

6,623.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,584.91

-2,413.67

-1,186.74

-209.77

Net Worth

7,300.84

4,209.88

5,436.81

6,413.78

Minority Interest

Debt

8,021.56

3,975.78

3,960.4

2,191.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

15,322.4

8,185.66

9,397.22

8,605.47

Fixed Assets

0.45

0.26

1.79

1.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

5,676.37

1,274.13

1,720.03

1,748.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9,513.56

6,616.13

7,452.5

6,279.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9,558.27

6,669.44

7,502.41

6,347.23

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-44.71

-53.31

-49.91

-67.99

Cash

132.03

295.13

222.9

576.33

Total Assets

15,322.41

8,185.65

9,397.22

8,605.47

IndInfravit : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IndInfravit Trust

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.