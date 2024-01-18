IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2023.Declared distribution of Rs. 4.22 per unit, for the Trust. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 2.16 per unit as interest, Rs. 1.35 per unit as Return of Capital and Rs. 0.71 per unit as Dividend at trust level subject to applicable taxes if any.Please note that December 19, 2023 has been fixed as a Record date for the purpose of payment of Distribution. Distribution will be paid to the Unitholders of the Trust on or before December 25, 2023.