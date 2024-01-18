|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|1.92
|1.92
|Final
|The Board approved declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 1.92 per unit towards return on capital and interest.
|Dividend
|13 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|5.5
|5.5
|Final
|IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024.
|Dividend
|11 Dec 2023
|19 Dec 2023
|19 Dec 2023
|4.22
|4.22
|Final
|IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2023.Declared distribution of Rs. 4.22 per unit, for the Trust. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 2.16 per unit as interest, Rs. 1.35 per unit as Return of Capital and Rs. 0.71 per unit as Dividend at trust level subject to applicable taxes if any.Please note that December 19, 2023 has been fixed as a Record date for the purpose of payment of Distribution. Distribution will be paid to the Unitholders of the Trust on or before December 25, 2023.
