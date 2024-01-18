iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IndInfravit Trust Dividend

113
(-1.74%)
Aug 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

IndInfravit CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend2 Jul 20249 Jul 20249 Jul 20241.921.92Final
The Board approved declaration of a distribution to the Unitholders of Rs. 1.92 per unit towards return on capital and interest.
Dividend13 Mar 202421 Mar 202421 Mar 20245.55.5Final
IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 13, 2024.
Dividend11 Dec 202319 Dec 202319 Dec 20234.224.22Final
IndInfravit Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2023.Declared distribution of Rs. 4.22 per unit, for the Trust. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 2.16 per unit as interest, Rs. 1.35 per unit as Return of Capital and Rs. 0.71 per unit as Dividend at trust level subject to applicable taxes if any.Please note that December 19, 2023 has been fixed as a Record date for the purpose of payment of Distribution. Distribution will be paid to the Unitholders of the Trust on or before December 25, 2023.

IndInfravit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IndInfravit Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.