IndInfravit Trust Summary

IndInfravit Trust was set up by L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) (the Sponsor) on March 7, 2018, as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The Trust was registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the SEBI (InvIT) Regulations on March 15, 2018. The Investment objectives of the Trust are to carry on the activities of, and to make investments, as an Infrastructure Investment Trusts, as permissible in terms of the applicable law. The Trusts initial portfolio of assets comprised of five toll road projects in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Subsequently, the Trust added another eight road assets in the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra. Out of these eight projects, six are NHAI projects and two are state projects. These toll roads are operated and maintained pursuant to theconcessions granted by the NHAI / State authorities.The Sponsor of the Trust, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL), are among the pioneers of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of development in the infrastructure sector in India. Since its inception in 2001, the Company had completed landmark infrastructure projects across key sectors like Roads, Bridges, Transmission lines, Ports, Airports, Water Supply, Renewable Energy and Urban Infrastructure. Also, while L&T IDPL is the Project Manager (PM) for the initial portfolio of 5 assets, SIPL, is mandated to be the PM for the balance 8 assets. Further, the 8 project SPVs have entered into long-term fixed price contracts with SIPL for the provision of both Major Maintenance and Routine Maintenance services. LTIDPL IndvlT Services Limited continues as the Investment Manager for the Trust and delivers its services in terms of the Investment Management Agreement entered between the parties. In 2019, the Trust had made distributions to the unit holders of Rs. 2.1598 per unit.During the year ended 31 March 2020, the Trust had raised Rs.2,92,355.05 Lakhs of primary capital through a preferential issue of units i.e., Cash of Rs. 2,19,922.04 Lakhs and issuance of units for share swap & loan swap of Rs. 72,433.01 Lakhs. The Trust issued and allotted 25,04,11,177 units at a price of Rs. 116.75 per unit as per the preferential guidelines issued by the SEBI as per the InvIT Regulations dated November 27, 2019. During the FY2020, Trust acquired 8 operating road concessions from Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd (SIPL). These assets are in the States of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and have a combined length of about 2,300 lane KM. Pursuant to the above acquisition, the Trust owned operated and maintained a portfolio of 13 toll-road assets in the Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.The Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Limited project was commissioned in March, 2022. During the year 2022, the Trust made distributions to the unitholders of Rs. 7.49 per unit.In 2023, a key initiative undertaken was the establishment of in-house Project Manager for the efficient asset management of various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of the Trust. The Trust acquired IndInfravit Project Managers Private Limited (Previously Known as Sadbhav Tumkur Highway Private Limited and Sadbhav PIMA Private Limited) (IPMPL).In 2022-23, the Concession period of Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Limited concluded and the project was handed over to NHAI at midnight of March 17, 2022.In 2023, the Trust sold 9% stake in the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) namely Dhule Palesner Tollway Private Limited (DPTPL) and Mysore- Bellary Highway Private Limited (MBHPL) to IndInfravit Project Managers Private Limited (IPMPL) (Previously Known as Sadbhav Tumkur Highway Private Limited and Sadbhav PIMA Private Limited) (IPMPL) which is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Trust for an amount of Rs.0.09 Crores and Rs.7.18 Crores. Similarly, the Trust acquired entire equity stake in IPMPL from Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited for Rs 1.15 Crores.