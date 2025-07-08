Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
12,861.06
6,859
4,155
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,895.87
-1,277.12
-571.51
Net Worth
10,965.19
5,581.88
3,583.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,219.64
2,060.13
639.99
182.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,219.64
2,060.13
639.99
182.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
79.33
11.84
3.12
15.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
149.45
|8.02
|45,543.39
|1,061
|14.5
|1,405.3
|162.11
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
155
|10.18
|12,935.65
|242.45
|2.64
|689.31
|141.7
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
90.56
|4.37
|8,240.95
|1,291.81
|13.25
|219.03
|94.01
Indus Infra Trust
INDUSINVIT
112.65
|9.24
|4,989.7
|120.98
|4.05
|378.12
|113.84
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
61.48
|10.44
|3,568.91
|115.47
|2.66
|204.69
|103.75
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
2nd Floor Piramal Tower,
Peninsula Corp.Park LowerParel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-9833849735
Website: http://www.highwaystrust.com
Email: charmy.bhoot@virescent.co.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Highways Infrastructure Trust
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.