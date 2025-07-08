iifl-logo
Highways Infrastructure Trust Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Highways Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Highways Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

13 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:41 PM
Mar-2025Jan-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.66%

Non-Promoter- 253.33%

Institutions: 25.00%

Non-Institutions: 3.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Highways Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

12,861.06

6,859

4,155

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,895.87

-1,277.12

-571.51

Net Worth

10,965.19

5,581.88

3,583.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,219.64

2,060.13

639.99

182.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,219.64

2,060.13

639.99

182.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

79.33

11.84

3.12

15.23

View Annually Results

Highways Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

149.45

8.0245,543.391,06114.51,405.3162.11

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

155

10.1812,935.65242.452.64689.31141.7

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

90.56

4.378,240.951,291.8113.25219.0394.01

Indus Infra Trust

INDUSINVIT

112.65

9.244,989.7120.984.05378.12113.84

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

61.48

10.443,568.91115.472.66204.69103.75

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Highways Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

2nd Floor Piramal Tower,

Peninsula Corp.Park LowerParel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-9833849735

Website: http://www.highwaystrust.com

Email: charmy.bhoot@virescent.co.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Highways Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Highways Infrastructure Trust shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Highways Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Highways Infrastructure Trust is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Highways Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Highways Infrastructure Trust is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Highways Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Highways Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Highways Infrastructure Trust is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Highways Infrastructure Trust?

Highways Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Highways Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Highways Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

