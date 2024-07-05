|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 25, 2024 Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Calendar of events regarding the Annual meeting of the Unitholders. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 05/07/2024) Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 25/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.