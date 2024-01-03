iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Highways Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Highways Infrastructure Trust

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

12,861.06

6,859

4,155

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,895.87

-1,277.12

-571.51

Net Worth

10,965.19

5,581.88

3,583.49

Minority Interest

Debt

4,786.06

3,563.84

1,424.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0

0

Total Liabilities

15,751.31

9,145.72

5,008.41

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,193.17

5,284.06

3,645.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11,419.48

3,720.25

1,239.01

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11,432.9

3,796.33

1,246.1

Sundry Creditors

-2.19

-14.24

-5.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.23

-61.84

-1.89

Cash

138.67

141.42

124.2

Total Assets

15,751.32

9,145.73

5,008.41

Highways Infrastructure Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Highways Infrastructure Trust

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.