Highways Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
12,861.06
6,859
4,155
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,895.87
-1,277.12
-571.51
Net Worth
10,965.19
5,581.88
3,583.49
Minority Interest
Debt
4,786.06
3,563.84
1,424.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
15,751.31
9,145.72
5,008.41
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,193.17
5,284.06
3,645.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11,419.48
3,720.25
1,239.01
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11,432.9
3,796.33
1,246.1
Sundry Creditors
-2.19
-14.24
-5.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.23
-61.84
-1.89
Cash
138.67
141.42
124.2
Total Assets
15,751.32
9,145.73
5,008.41
