Highways Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Jun 202513 Jun 2025
Prior Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 to consider and approve, raising of funds through fresh issuance of non-convertible debt securities and commercial papers in one or more tranches/ series/ issuances/phases, subject to applicable laws and necessary approval from the regulatory/statutory authorities, as may be required. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.06.2025)
Board Meeting16 May 202510 May 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, dividend and Fund Raising Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on May 16, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2025)
Board Meeting25 Mar 202525 Mar 2025
Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust ) held on Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Board Meeting19 Feb 202520 Feb 2025
Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding change in unitholder nominee director on the board of directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited acting as Investment Manager of the Trust.
Board Meeting4 Feb 202529 Jan 2025
Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding prior intimation of the Board Meeting of the Investment Manager scheduled to be held on February 04, 2025. Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 04, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.02.2025)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202529 Jan 2025
Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 29, 2025 for approval of Un-audited Standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024
Board Meeting26 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Prior intimation of the Board Meeting of the Investment Manager is scheduled to be held on December 26, 2024. Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Issuance of up to 70,43,95,456 units of HIT at an issue price of ? 78.10 per unit for an aggregate amount of up to approximately ? 55,013 million, on a preferential basis, subject to approval of unitholders of HIT (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and distribution Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 8, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters. Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, declared distribution of INR 4.76 per unit Read Less (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

