Board Meeting 18 Jun 2025 13 Jun 2025

Prior Intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 to consider and approve, raising of funds through fresh issuance of non-convertible debt securities and commercial papers in one or more tranches/ series/ issuances/phases, subject to applicable laws and necessary approval from the regulatory/statutory authorities, as may be required. Outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust) held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.06.2025)

Board Meeting 16 May 2025 10 May 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, dividend and Fund Raising Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of Board meeting held on May 16, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2025)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2025 25 Mar 2025

Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited (the Investment Manager of Highways Infrastructure Trust ) held on Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2025 20 Feb 2025

Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding change in unitholder nominee director on the board of directors of Highway Concessions One Private Limited acting as Investment Manager of the Trust.

Board Meeting 4 Feb 2025 29 Jan 2025

Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding prior intimation of the Board Meeting of the Investment Manager scheduled to be held on February 04, 2025. Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 04, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.02.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2025 29 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Prior intimation of the Board Meeting of the Investment Manager is scheduled to be held on December 26, 2024. Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Issuance of up to 70,43,95,456 units of HIT at an issue price of ? 78.10 per unit for an aggregate amount of up to approximately ? 55,013 million, on a preferential basis, subject to approval of unitholders of HIT (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and distribution Highways Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 8, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024