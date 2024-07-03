SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹60.9
Prev. Close₹60.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹318.25
Day's High₹60.9
Day's Low₹59.75
52 Week's High₹70.49
52 Week's Low₹55.3
Book Value₹105.82
Face Value₹102
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,480.68
P/E12.17
EPS4.94
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,861.69
4,913.93
5,102.6
5,311.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.05
233
145.33
99.98
Net Worth
4,972.74
5,146.93
5,247.93
5,411.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
544.55
575.62
594.26
511.22
yoy growth (%)
-5.39
-3.13
16.24
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
353.01
454.53
461.05
440.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.92
-121.72
277.34
406.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.39
-3.13
16.24
0
Op profit growth
-18.86
-2.09
16.06
-24,99,44,250
EBIT growth
-18.79
-2.56
16.28
-25,21,74,950
Net profit growth
-22.33
-1.41
4.73
-22,01,10,000
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,062.08
1,441.72
1,397.82
1,162.07
1,250.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,062.08
1,441.72
1,397.82
1,162.07
1,250.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.82
20.1
2.53
-1.18
19.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R P Singh
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vinod Kumar Menon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swapna Vengurlekar
Independent Director
Nikesh Jain
Executive Director & CFO
RUSHABH RAKESH GANDHI
Independent Director
Anusha Date
Independent Director
Sunil Tandon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IRB InvIT Fund
Summary
IRB InvIT Fund is an irrevocable trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as an infrastructure investment trust under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014.IRB InvIT is a registered infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations. The Trust primarily intends to own, operate and maintain a portfolio of six toll-road assets in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These toll roads are operated and maintained pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI. It is the first listed infrastructure investment trust focused on toll-road assets in India.The Sponsor of the Trust is IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, one of the largest infrastructure development and construction companies in India in terms of net worth in the roads and highways sector according to the NHAIs annual prequalification for public private partnerships in national highway projects report for 2015. The Sponsor has been listed on the Stock Exchanges since 2008. Excluding the toll-road assets that are being transferred by the Sponsor to the Trust pursuant to the Formation Transactions, as of June 30, 2016, the Sponsor had 14 road projects, of which 8 were operational, 4 were under construction and 2 were under development.On July 7, 2006, the NHAI and IDAA Infrastructure Private Limited (IDAAIPL) entered into a concession agreement in
The IRB InvIT Fund shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹3480.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IRB InvIT Fund is 12.17 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRB InvIT Fund stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹55.3 and ₹70.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IRB InvIT Fund's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.82%, 3 Years at 2.60%, 1 Year at -12.67%, 6 Month at -9.99%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at 0.30%.
