IRB InvIT Fund Share Price

59.96
(-0.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.9
  • Day's High60.9
  • 52 Wk High70.49
  • Prev. Close60.03
  • Day's Low59.75
  • 52 Wk Low 55.3
  • Turnover (lac)318.25
  • P/E12.17
  • Face Value102
  • Book Value105.82
  • EPS4.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,480.68
  • Div. Yield0.42
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IRB InvIT Fund KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

60.9

Prev. Close

60.03

Turnover(Lac.)

318.25

Day's High

60.9

Day's Low

59.75

52 Week's High

70.49

52 Week's Low

55.3

Book Value

105.82

Face Value

102

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,480.68

P/E

12.17

EPS

4.94

Divi. Yield

0.42

IRB InvIT Fund Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 31 Oct, 2024

arrow

IRB InvIT Fund NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IRB InvIT Fund SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.55%

Non-Promoter- 31.43%

Institutions: 31.43%

Non-Institutions: 50.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IRB InvIT Fund FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,861.69

4,913.93

5,102.6

5,311.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.05

233

145.33

99.98

Net Worth

4,972.74

5,146.93

5,247.93

5,411.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

544.55

575.62

594.26

511.22

yoy growth (%)

-5.39

-3.13

16.24

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

353.01

454.53

461.05

440.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.92

-121.72

277.34

406.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.39

-3.13

16.24

0

Op profit growth

-18.86

-2.09

16.06

-24,99,44,250

EBIT growth

-18.79

-2.56

16.28

-25,21,74,950

Net profit growth

-22.33

-1.41

4.73

-22,01,10,000

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,062.08

1,441.72

1,397.82

1,162.07

1,250.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,062.08

1,441.72

1,397.82

1,162.07

1,250.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.82

20.1

2.53

-1.18

19.83

View Annually Results

IRB InvIT Fund Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IRB InvIT Fund

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R P Singh

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vinod Kumar Menon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swapna Vengurlekar

Independent Director

Nikesh Jain

Executive Director & CFO

RUSHABH RAKESH GANDHI

Independent Director

Anusha Date

Independent Director

Sunil Tandon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IRB InvIT Fund

Summary

IRB InvIT Fund is an irrevocable trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as an infrastructure investment trust under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014.IRB InvIT is a registered infrastructure investment trust under the InvIT Regulations. The Trust primarily intends to own, operate and maintain a portfolio of six toll-road assets in the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These toll roads are operated and maintained pursuant to concessions granted by the NHAI. It is the first listed infrastructure investment trust focused on toll-road assets in India.The Sponsor of the Trust is IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, one of the largest infrastructure development and construction companies in India in terms of net worth in the roads and highways sector according to the NHAIs annual prequalification for public private partnerships in national highway projects report for 2015. The Sponsor has been listed on the Stock Exchanges since 2008. Excluding the toll-road assets that are being transferred by the Sponsor to the Trust pursuant to the Formation Transactions, as of June 30, 2016, the Sponsor had 14 road projects, of which 8 were operational, 4 were under construction and 2 were under development.On July 7, 2006, the NHAI and IDAA Infrastructure Private Limited (IDAAIPL) entered into a concession agreement in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IRB InvIT Fund share price today?

The IRB InvIT Fund shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of IRB InvIT Fund?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹3480.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IRB InvIT Fund?

The PE and PB ratios of IRB InvIT Fund is 12.17 and 0.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IRB InvIT Fund?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRB InvIT Fund stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹55.3 and ₹70.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IRB InvIT Fund?

IRB InvIT Fund's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.82%, 3 Years at 2.60%, 1 Year at -12.67%, 6 Month at -9.99%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at 0.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IRB InvIT Fund?

The shareholding pattern of IRB InvIT Fund is as follows:
Promoters - 18.56 %
Institutions - 31.43 %
Public - 50.01 %

