To,

The Unit holders of IRB InvIT Fund

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of IRB InvIT Fund ("the Fund"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Unit Holders Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, the Statement of Net Assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Total Returns at fair value, the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flows (‘NDCFs) for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and/or any addendum thereto as defined in the Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Fund as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, movement of the unit holders funds and its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at fair value and the net distributable cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Fund in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Assessing Impairment of investments and loans in subsidiary companies (note 3.09, 4.1, 4.2 and 5.4) Our audit procedures included the following: - Assessed the appropriateness of the Funds valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount. In making this assessment, we also evaluated the objectivity, independence and competency of specialists involved in the process; As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of Funds investment in subsidiaries amounted to 2,09,538.92 Lakhs. Further, the Fund has granted loans to its subsidiaries amounting to 4,61,475.79 Lakhs ( 4,25,255.80 Lakhs). Management reviews regularly whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investments/ loans by reference to the requirements under Ind AS. Management performs its impairment assessment by comparing the carrying value of these investments/ loans made to their recoverable amount to determine whether impairment needs to be recognized. - Assessed the assumptions around the key drivers of the cash flow forecasts, discount rates, revenue projection based on the independent experts traffic study reports, etc. by management and independent valuer, including considerations due to current economic and market conditions including effects of COVID-19 pandemic;

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter For impairment testing, value in use has been determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows of subsidiary companies. Further, the value in use is highly sensitive to changes in critical variable used for forecasting the future cash flows including traffic projections for revenues and discounting rates. - Assessed the appropriateness of the weighted average cost of capital used in the determining recoverable amount by engaging valuation expert; - Discussed/Evaluated potential changes in key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance with management in order to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were suitable, including considerations due to current economic and market conditions including effects of COVID- 19 pandemic. The determination of the recoverable amount from subsidiary companies involves significant judgment and accordingly, the evaluation of impairment of investments/loans in subsidiary companies has been determined as a key audit matter. - Assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity analysis of key assumptions used. - Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model. - As regards loans granted to subsidiary companies, we have obtained and considered management evaluations of recoverability of loans granted to its subsidiary companies.

2 Computation and disclosures as prescribed in the InvIT regulations relating to Statement of Net Assets and Total Returns at Fair Value (as described in note 36 and in Statement of Net assets at fair value and Statement of total returns at fair value of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures include the following- - Read the requirements of SEBI InvIT regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value. - Assessed the appropriateness of independent valuers and managements valuation methodology applied in determining the fair values. As per the provisions of InvIT Regulations, the Fund is required to disclose a Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value which requires fair valuation of assets. For this purpose, fair value is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. The inputs to the valuation models are taken from observable markets where possible, but where this is not feasible, a degree of judgement is required in establishing fair values. Judgements include considerations of inputs such as WACC, Tax rates, Inflation rates etc. - Tested controls implemented by management to determine inputs for fair valuation as well as assumptions used in the fair valuation. - We involved valuation specialists to: a) Assess the valuation reports issued by the independent valuer engaged by the management and compare key property related data used as input with actual data. Considering the importance of the disclosure required under the SEBI Regulations to the users of the standalone financial statements, significant management judgement involved in determining the fair value of the assets of the Company, the aforesaid computation and disclosure has been considered as a key audit matter. b) Assess the key assumptions included in the cash flow forecasts by management and independent valuer, including considerations due to current economic and market conditions including effects of COVID-19 pandemic. c) Discuss changes in key drivers as compared to actual performance with management in order to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the valuation models by management and independent valuer were reasonable, including considerations due to current economic and market conditions including effects of COVID-19 pandemic. - Tested the arithmetical accuracy of computation in the Statement of Net Assets and Total Returns at Fair Value - Reviewed and verified the disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the relevant requirements of InvIT Regulations.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter 3 Related party transactions and disclosures (as described in note 22 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures, included the following: - Obtained, read and assessed the Funds policies, processes and procedures in respect of identifying related parties, evaluation of arms length, obtaining necessary approvals, recording and disclosure of related party transactions, including compliance of transactions and disclosures in accordance with InvIT regulations. The Fund has undertaken transactions with its related parties in the normal course of business. These include making new loans to SPVs, interest on such loans, fees for services provided by related parties to Fund etc. as disclosed in Note 22 of the standalone financial statements. - We tested, on a sample basis, related party transactions with the underlying contracts and other supporting documents for appropriate authorization and approval for such transactions. We identified the accuracy and completeness of related party transactions and its disclosure as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to the significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024 and regulatory compliance thereon. - We read minutes of Unit holders meeting, Board and its relevant committee meetings and minutes of meetings of those charged with governance of the Manager in connection with transactions with related parties affected during the year and Funds assessment of related party transactions being in the ordinary course of business at arms length and in accordance with the InvIT regulations. - Assessed and tested the disclosures made in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS and InvIT regulations.

4 Classification of unit holders funds as equity (as described in Note 36 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included, among others: - We obtained and read the requirements for classification of financial liability and equity under Ind AS 32 and evaluated the provisions of SEBI Circulars for classification/presentation of unit holders funds in the financial statements of an Infrastructure Investment Trust. The InvIT is required to distribute to Unitholders not less than ninety percent of its net distributable cash flows for each financial year. Accordingly, a portion of the unitholders funds contains a contractual obligation of the Trust to pay to its Unitholders cash distributions. The Unitholders funds could therefore have been classified as a compound financial instrument which contains both equity and liability components in accordance with Ind AS 32 - Financial Instruments: Presentation. However, in accordance with SEBI Master Circulars No. SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/115 dated July 06, 2023 ("SEBI Circulars") issued under the InvIT Regulations, the unitholders funds have been classified as equity in order to comply with the mandatory requirements of Section H of Chapter 3 to the SEBI Circular dated July 06, 2023 dealing with the minimum disclosures for key financial statements. Considering the judgment required for classification of unit holders funds as equity and liability, this is considered as a key audit matter. - We read and assessed the disclosures included in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the relevant requirements of InvIT regulations

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The management of IRB Infrastructure Private Limited ("Investment Manager") is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Investment Managers Report including Annexures to Investment Managers Report and Investment Managers Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Management of IRB Infrastructure Private Limited (‘Investment Manager), is responsible for the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position as at March 31, 2024, financial performance including other comprehensive income, movement of the unit holders funds and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at fair value and the net distributable cash flows of the Fund for the year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and/or any addendum thereto as defined in Rule 2(1) (a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended from time to time including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder (together referred to as the "InvIT Regulations"). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions InvIT Regulations for safeguarding of the assets of the Fund and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Funds ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Fund or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Investment Manager is also responsible for overseeing the Funds financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Funds ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Fund to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Based on our audit and as required by InvIT Regulations, we report that: a) W e have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) The balance sheet, and statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account of the Fund; and c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and/or any addendum thereto as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, to the extent not inconsistent with InvIT Regulations. d) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Protection and Education Fund by the Fund.

FOR SURESH SURANA & ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Reg. No. 121750W/W100010

Ramesh Gupta Partner Membership No.:102306 UDIN : 24102306BKCGAC7349