IRB InvIT Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of Annual Meeting and Appointment of Valuer. IRB InvIT Fund has informed regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, July 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) IRB InvIT Fund has informed regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on July 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)