iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IRB InvIT Fund Balance Sheet

59.85
(-0.45%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB InvIT Fund

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,861.69

4,913.93

5,102.6

5,311.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

111.05

233

145.33

99.98

Net Worth

4,972.74

5,146.93

5,247.93

5,411.56

Minority Interest

Debt

2,085.36

1,780.33

1,412.59

1,466.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7,058.1

6,927.26

6,660.52

6,877.63

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,220.99

2,481.54

2,415.29

2,416.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4,818.26

4,439.51

4,241.58

4,425.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4,823.02

4,442.19

4,249.13

4,427.55

Sundry Creditors

-3.98

-1.99

-6.72

-1.63

Creditor Days

4.5

1.03

Other Current Liabilities

-0.78

-0.69

-0.83

-0.55

Cash

18.85

6.22

3.65

35.82

Total Assets

7,058.1

6,927.27

6,660.52

6,877.61

IRB InvIT Fund : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB InvIT Fund

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.