IRB InvIT Fund Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,861.69
4,913.93
5,102.6
5,311.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.05
233
145.33
99.98
Net Worth
4,972.74
5,146.93
5,247.93
5,411.56
Minority Interest
Debt
2,085.36
1,780.33
1,412.59
1,466.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7,058.1
6,927.26
6,660.52
6,877.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,220.99
2,481.54
2,415.29
2,416.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4,818.26
4,439.51
4,241.58
4,425.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4,823.02
4,442.19
4,249.13
4,427.55
Sundry Creditors
-3.98
-1.99
-6.72
-1.63
Creditor Days
4.5
1.03
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.69
-0.83
-0.55
Cash
18.85
6.22
3.65
35.82
Total Assets
7,058.1
6,927.27
6,660.52
6,877.61
