|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
544.55
575.62
594.26
511.22
yoy growth (%)
-5.39
-3.13
16.24
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-83.63
-7.55
-14.04
-11.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.35
1.31
2.36
2.21
Operating profit
460.92
568.07
580.21
499.88
OPM
84.64
98.68
97.63
97.78
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-111.03
-116.92
-125.44
-64.12
Other income
3.12
3.38
6.28
4.46
Profit before tax
353.01
454.53
461.05
440.21
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
353.01
454.53
461.05
440.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
353.01
454.53
461.05
440.21
yoy growth (%)
-22.33
-1.41
4.73
-22,01,10,000
NPM
64.82
78.96
77.58
86.11
