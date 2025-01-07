iifl-logo-icon 1
IRB InvIT Fund Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

544.55

575.62

594.26

511.22

yoy growth (%)

-5.39

-3.13

16.24

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-83.63

-7.55

-14.04

-11.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.35

1.31

2.36

2.21

Operating profit

460.92

568.07

580.21

499.88

OPM

84.64

98.68

97.63

97.78

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-111.03

-116.92

-125.44

-64.12

Other income

3.12

3.38

6.28

4.46

Profit before tax

353.01

454.53

461.05

440.21

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

353.01

454.53

461.05

440.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

353.01

454.53

461.05

440.21

yoy growth (%)

-22.33

-1.41

4.73

-22,01,10,000

NPM

64.82

78.96

77.58

86.11

