IRB InvIT Fund Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

353.01

454.53

461.05

440.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.92

-121.72

277.34

406.38

Other operating items

Operating

356.94

332.81

738.39

846.59

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

356.94

332.81

738.39

846.59

Equity raised

-316.68

-488.52

-825.51

5,383.91

Investing

-1.13

93.57

-132.88

2,455.73

Financing

-74.16

-23.32

-92.02

1,533.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-35.02

-85.47

-312.02

10,219.43

