IRB InvIT Fund Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
353.01
454.53
461.05
440.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.92
-121.72
277.34
406.38
Other operating items
Operating
356.94
332.81
738.39
846.59
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
356.94
332.81
738.39
846.59
Equity raised
-316.68
-488.52
-825.51
5,383.91
Investing
-1.13
93.57
-132.88
2,455.73
Financing
-74.16
-23.32
-92.02
1,533.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-35.02
-85.47
-312.02
10,219.43
