IRB InvIT Fund Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
258.59
273.75
254.06
282.38
250.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
258.59
273.75
254.06
282.38
250.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.8
1.5
22.07
0.94
7.47
Total Income
270.4
275.25
276.13
283.32
257.77
Total Expenditure
46.35
46.81
41.73
73.13
43.29
PBIDT
224.04
228.44
234.4
210.18
214.48
Interest
72.07
76.28
67.73
68.52
68.22
PBDT
151.98
152.16
166.67
141.66
146.27
Depreciation
63.7
63.38
59.23
57.66
55.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.95
3
4.35
3.09
1.92
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
85.33
85.77
103.09
80.91
88.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.33
85.77
103.09
80.91
88.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
85.33
85.77
103.09
80.91
88.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.76
1.45
2.12
1.4
1.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
2
0
2
0
Equity
4,861.69
5,921.1
4,861.69
5,805
5,805
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
86.63
83.44
92.26
74.43
85.68
PBDTM(%)
58.77
55.58
65.6
50.16
58.43
PATM(%)
32.99
31.33
40.57
28.65
35.35
