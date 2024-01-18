|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|2
|1.9607
|Interim 2
|Declared 2nd Distribution of Rs. 2 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2024-25. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.20 /- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.57 /- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.23 /- per unit as exempt dividend
|Dividend
|26 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|2
|1.96
|Interim 1
|Declared 1st Distribution of Rs. 2 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2024-25. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.35/- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.36/- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.29 /- per unit as exempt dividend
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|7 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|2
|1.96
|Interim 4
|IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared 4th Distribution of Rs. 2.00 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2023-24. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.70 /- per Unit as Interest, subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.30 /- Per unit as exempt dividend.
|Dividend
|30 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|2
|1.96
|Interim 3
|Declared 3rd Distribution of Rs. 2/- per Unit, for the financial year 2023-24. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.70/- per Unit as Interest, subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.30/- per unit as exempt dividend
