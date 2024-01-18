Dividend 28 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024 2 1.9607 Interim 2

Declared 2nd Distribution of Rs. 2 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2024-25. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.20 /- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.57 /- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.23 /- per unit as exempt dividend

Dividend 26 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024 2 1.96 Interim 1

Declared 1st Distribution of Rs. 2 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2024-25. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.35/- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.36/- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.29 /- per unit as exempt dividend

Dividend 30 Apr 2024 7 May 2024 7 May 2024 2 1.96 Interim 4

IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared 4th Distribution of Rs. 2.00 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2023-24. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.70 /- per Unit as Interest, subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.30 /- Per unit as exempt dividend.

Dividend 30 Jan 2024 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024 2 1.96 Interim 3