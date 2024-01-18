iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IRB InvIT Fund Dividend

60.05
(0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:39:54 PM

IRB InvIT Fund CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 Oct 202431 Oct 202431 Oct 202421.9607Interim 2
Declared 2nd Distribution of Rs. 2 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2024-25. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.20 /- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.57 /- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.23 /- per unit as exempt dividend
Dividend26 Jul 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 202421.96Interim 1
Declared 1st Distribution of Rs. 2 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2024-25. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.35/- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.36/- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.29 /- per unit as exempt dividend
Dividend30 Apr 20247 May 20247 May 202421.96Interim 4
IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Declared 4th Distribution of Rs. 2.00 /- per Unit, for the financial year 2023-24. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.70 /- per Unit as Interest, subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.30 /- Per unit as exempt dividend.
Dividend30 Jan 20245 Feb 20245 Feb 202421.96Interim 3
Declared 3rd Distribution of Rs. 2/- per Unit, for the financial year 2023-24. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 1.70/- per Unit as Interest, subject to applicable taxes, if any and Re. 0.30/- per unit as exempt dividend

IRB InvIT Fund: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB InvIT Fund

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.