IRB InvIT Fund Board Meeting

59.83
(1.08%)
Jan 16, 2025

IRB InvIT Fund CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters IRB InvIT Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters IRB InvIT Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting31 May 202431 May 2024
IRB InvIT Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Approval of raising of debt.
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 05/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

IRB InvIT Fund: Related News

No Record Found

