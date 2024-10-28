|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters IRB InvIT Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters IRB InvIT Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|IRB InvIT Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Approval of raising of debt.
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue IRB Invit Fund has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 05/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
