Summary

NDR InvIT Trust is an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, with NDR InvIT Managers Private Limited as their Investment Manager and NDR Asset Management Private Limited as their Project Manager. The Trust is focused on generating quality and sustainable rentals, from its existing portfolio, and growing the portfolio, in line with Unit holders expectations.NDR InvIT Trust has received the Certificate of Registration as an Infrastructure Investment Trust on 05th June 2023, from Securities and Exchange Board of India, under the Infrastructure Investment Trusts Regulations, 2014.The sponsor NDR Warehousing Pvt Ltd has track record of experience covering the entire value chain of the industrial and logistics industry from warehousing, bonded warehousing, container freight station, private freight terminals, temperature control facilities and 3PL capabilities. The Trust specialize in logistics and warehousing solutions on reliability and efficiency. Their portfolio comprises 33 warehouses totaling approximately 16.91 million square feet across 13 cities as of December 31, 2023. Besides, NDR Warehousing provides secure and efficient logistic infrastructure solutions. The Trust in 2023, completed Coimbatore warehouse and was made one of the most preferred outsourcing locations for automobile industry.NDR InvIT Trust has come out an Initial Offer of up to 88,000,000 Units through a private placement at a price of Rs. 100 per Unit, aggre

Read More