iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NDR INVIT Trust Share Price

106
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106
  • Day's High106
  • 52 Wk High106
  • Prev. Close106
  • Day's Low106
  • 52 Wk Low 100.35
  • Turnover (lac)26.5
  • P/E149.3
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,081
  • Div. Yield0.94
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NDR INVIT Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

106

Prev. Close

106

Turnover(Lac.)

26.5

Day's High

106

Day's Low

106

52 Week's High

106

52 Week's Low

100.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,081

P/E

149.3

EPS

0.71

Divi. Yield

0.94

NDR INVIT Trust Corporate Action

30 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 18 Nov, 2024

arrow

NDR INVIT Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

NDR INVIT Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.39%

Non-Promoter- 4.32%

Institutions: 4.31%

Non-Institutions: 55.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NDR INVIT Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

42.72

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

42.72

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

5.47

View Annually Results

NDR INVIT Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NDR INVIT Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NDR INVIT Trust

Summary

NDR InvIT Trust is an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, with NDR InvIT Managers Private Limited as their Investment Manager and NDR Asset Management Private Limited as their Project Manager. The Trust is focused on generating quality and sustainable rentals, from its existing portfolio, and growing the portfolio, in line with Unit holders expectations.NDR InvIT Trust has received the Certificate of Registration as an Infrastructure Investment Trust on 05th June 2023, from Securities and Exchange Board of India, under the Infrastructure Investment Trusts Regulations, 2014.The sponsor NDR Warehousing Pvt Ltd has track record of experience covering the entire value chain of the industrial and logistics industry from warehousing, bonded warehousing, container freight station, private freight terminals, temperature control facilities and 3PL capabilities. The Trust specialize in logistics and warehousing solutions on reliability and efficiency. Their portfolio comprises 33 warehouses totaling approximately 16.91 million square feet across 13 cities as of December 31, 2023. Besides, NDR Warehousing provides secure and efficient logistic infrastructure solutions. The Trust in 2023, completed Coimbatore warehouse and was made one of the most preferred outsourcing locations for automobile industry.NDR InvIT Trust has come out an Initial Offer of up to 88,000,000 Units through a private placement at a price of Rs. 100 per Unit, aggre
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NDR INVIT Trust share price today?

The NDR INVIT Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106 today.

What is the Market Cap of NDR INVIT Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDR INVIT Trust is ₹4081.00 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of NDR INVIT Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of NDR INVIT Trust is 149.3 and 1.05 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NDR INVIT Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDR INVIT Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDR INVIT Trust is ₹100.35 and ₹106 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of NDR INVIT Trust?

NDR INVIT Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.92%, 6 Month at 4.54%, 3 Month at 2.22% and 1 Month at 2.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NDR INVIT Trust?

The shareholding pattern of NDR INVIT Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 40.39 %
Institutions - 4.31 %
Public - 55.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR NDR INVIT Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.