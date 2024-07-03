SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹106
Prev. Close₹106
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.5
Day's High₹106
Day's Low₹106
52 Week's High₹106
52 Week's Low₹100.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,081
P/E149.3
EPS0.71
Divi. Yield0.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
42.72
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
42.72
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NDR INVIT Trust
Summary
NDR InvIT Trust is an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sponsored by NDR Warehousing Private Limited, with NDR InvIT Managers Private Limited as their Investment Manager and NDR Asset Management Private Limited as their Project Manager. The Trust is focused on generating quality and sustainable rentals, from its existing portfolio, and growing the portfolio, in line with Unit holders expectations.NDR InvIT Trust has received the Certificate of Registration as an Infrastructure Investment Trust on 05th June 2023, from Securities and Exchange Board of India, under the Infrastructure Investment Trusts Regulations, 2014.The sponsor NDR Warehousing Pvt Ltd has track record of experience covering the entire value chain of the industrial and logistics industry from warehousing, bonded warehousing, container freight station, private freight terminals, temperature control facilities and 3PL capabilities. The Trust specialize in logistics and warehousing solutions on reliability and efficiency. Their portfolio comprises 33 warehouses totaling approximately 16.91 million square feet across 13 cities as of December 31, 2023. Besides, NDR Warehousing provides secure and efficient logistic infrastructure solutions. The Trust in 2023, completed Coimbatore warehouse and was made one of the most preferred outsourcing locations for automobile industry.NDR InvIT Trust has come out an Initial Offer of up to 88,000,000 Units through a private placement at a price of Rs. 100 per Unit, aggre
The NDR INVIT Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹106 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NDR INVIT Trust is ₹4081.00 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of NDR INVIT Trust is 149.3 and 1.05 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NDR INVIT Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NDR INVIT Trust is ₹100.35 and ₹106 as of 23 Dec ‘24
NDR INVIT Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.92%, 6 Month at 4.54%, 3 Month at 2.22% and 1 Month at 2.18%.
