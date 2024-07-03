NDR INVIT Trust Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
42.72
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
42.72
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.47
Total Income
48.19
Total Expenditure
12.04
PBIDT
36.15
Interest
5.97
PBDT
30.18
Depreciation
8.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.07
Deferred Tax
2.6
Reported Profit After Tax
18.41
Minority Interest After NP
-0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
3,818.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
84.62
PBDTM(%)
70.64
PATM(%)
43.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.