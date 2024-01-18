iifl-logo-icon 1
NDR INVIT Trust Dividend

106
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

NDR INVIT Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Nov 202418 Nov 202418 Nov 20241.751.75Final
Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75 /- per unit. The components of distribution will be as under, subject to applicable taxes. Particulars Amount (Rs) Interest 0.85/- Return of Capital 0.90/-
Dividend8 Aug 202416 Aug 202416 Aug 20241.751.75Final
NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 16-Aug-2024. Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75/- per unit. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 0.87/- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.88/- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes. Please note that August 16, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of distribution to the Unitholders which will be paid on or before August 22, 2024.
Dividend24 May 202428 May 202428 May 202411Final
NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. Distribution - Re 1 Per Unit Consisting Of Interest Re 0.37 Per Unit And Return Of Capital Re 0.63 Per Unit (As Per NSE Corporation Action)

NDR INVIT Trust: Related News

No Record Found

