|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|1.75
|1.75
|Final
|Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75 /- per unit. The components of distribution will be as under, subject to applicable taxes. Particulars Amount (Rs) Interest 0.85/- Return of Capital 0.90/-
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|1.75
|1.75
|Final
|NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 16-Aug-2024. Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75/- per unit. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 0.87/- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.88/- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes. Please note that August 16, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of distribution to the Unitholders which will be paid on or before August 22, 2024.
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|1
|1
|Final
|NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. Distribution - Re 1 Per Unit Consisting Of Interest Re 0.37 Per Unit And Return Of Capital Re 0.63 Per Unit (As Per NSE Corporation Action)
