NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 16-Aug-2024. Declared distribution of Rs. 1.75/- per unit. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 0.87/- per Unit as Interest, Re. 0.88/- per unit as return of capital subject to applicable taxes. Please note that August 16, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of distribution to the Unitholders which will be paid on or before August 22, 2024.