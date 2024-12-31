|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30-DECEMBER-2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Summary of proceedings of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting of unitholders of NDR InvITTrust (Trust), held on December 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024)
