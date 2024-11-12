|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, for the half year ended September 30, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of NDR Invit Managers Private Limited held on November 12 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Board of Directors of NDR Invit Managers Private Limited (the Investment Manager of NDR InvIT Trust) to be held on Monday, 21st October, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of NDR Invit Managers Private Limited (the Investment Manager of NDR InvIT Trust) held on October 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on August 08, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 16-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
