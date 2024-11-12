iifl-logo-icon 1
NDR INVIT Trust Board Meeting

106
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

NDR INVIT Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, for the half year ended September 30, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of NDR Invit Managers Private Limited held on November 12 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of the Meeting of Board of Directors of NDR Invit Managers Private Limited (the Investment Manager of NDR InvIT Trust) to be held on Monday, 21st October, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors of NDR Invit Managers Private Limited (the Investment Manager of NDR InvIT Trust) held on October 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/10/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation of meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on August 08, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024. NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 16-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 NDR INVIT Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

NDR INVIT Trust: Related News

No Record Found

