Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Share Price

85.05
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open85.9
  • Day's High86
  • 52 Wk High104
  • Prev. Close85.9
  • Day's Low84.91
  • 52 Wk Low 84.55
  • Turnover (lac)637.39
  • P/E9.47
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value89.06
  • EPS9.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,739.54
  • Div. Yield3.49
No Records Found

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

85.9

Prev. Close

85.9

Turnover(Lac.)

637.39

Day's High

86

Day's Low

84.91

52 Week's High

104

52 Week's Low

84.55

Book Value

89.06

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,739.54

P/E

9.47

EPS

9.07

Divi. Yield

3.49

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 12 Nov, 2024

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.00%

Non-Promoter- 36.35%

Institutions: 36.35%

Non-Institutions: 48.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

9,099.99

9,099.99

9,099.99

1,200.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,339.77

-1,270.76

97.33

333.02

Net Worth

7,760.22

7,829.23

9,197.32

1,533.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

973.13

1,324.28

977.15

343.56

yoy growth (%)

-26.51

35.52

184.41

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

780.95

487.42

348.03

128.52

Depreciation

0

-379.43

-274.96

-93.21

Tax paid

-1.12

-108.59

-99.97

-14.39

Working capital

-17.85

215.2

609.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.51

35.52

184.41

Op profit growth

-39.47

36.21

181.42

EBIT growth

-14.77

35.54

176.77

Net profit growth

105.85

52.71

117.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,265.34

1,285.79

1,217.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,265.34

1,285.79

1,217.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

37.38

29.51

26.07

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.01

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.9

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.26

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.03

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Abhay Choudhary

Director

Ashok Kumar Singhal

Independent Director

Onkarappa KN

Independent Director

Ram Naresh Tiwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjana Luthra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

Summary

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust was registered with SEBI on January 7, 2021 as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) under the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Regulations, 2014 in the Republic of India . Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India is the Sponsor of PGInvIT and is listed with the BSE and NSE Limited effective on May 14, 2021.The Sponsor, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) settled the Trust on September 14, 2020 as an irrevocable trust, pursuant to the Trust Deed, under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 for an initial sum of Rs. 10,000. Further, Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Limited ( PUTL) has been appointed as the Investment Manager, while Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been appointed as the Project Manager to the Trust. The Trust has been set-up to own, construct, operate, maintain and invest as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) as permissible under SEBI InvIT Regulations, including in power transmission assets in India.The Sponsor, Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is engaged in project planning, designing, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining power transmission projects across India and undertakes operations in the Indian telecom infrastructure sector. The Sponsor provides transmission and distribution consultancy services in India and other jurisdictions, with footprints in 21 countries (including India). As of September
Company FAQs

What is the Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust share price today?

The Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹7739.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is 9.47 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹84.55 and ₹104 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.56%, 3 Years at -10.72%, 1 Year at -13.66%, 6 Month at -10.51%, 3 Month at -1.83% and 1 Month at -1.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 15.00 %
Institutions - 36.36 %
Public - 48.64 %

