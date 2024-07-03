Summary

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust was registered with SEBI on January 7, 2021 as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) under the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Regulations, 2014 in the Republic of India . Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India is the Sponsor of PGInvIT and is listed with the BSE and NSE Limited effective on May 14, 2021.The Sponsor, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) settled the Trust on September 14, 2020 as an irrevocable trust, pursuant to the Trust Deed, under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 for an initial sum of Rs. 10,000. Further, Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Limited ( PUTL) has been appointed as the Investment Manager, while Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been appointed as the Project Manager to the Trust. The Trust has been set-up to own, construct, operate, maintain and invest as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) as permissible under SEBI InvIT Regulations, including in power transmission assets in India.The Sponsor, Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is engaged in project planning, designing, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining power transmission projects across India and undertakes operations in the Indian telecom infrastructure sector. The Sponsor provides transmission and distribution consultancy services in India and other jurisdictions, with footprints in 21 countries (including India). As of September

