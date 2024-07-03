Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹85.9
Prev. Close₹85.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹637.39
Day's High₹86
Day's Low₹84.91
52 Week's High₹104
52 Week's Low₹84.55
Book Value₹89.06
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,739.54
P/E9.47
EPS9.07
Divi. Yield3.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
9,099.99
9,099.99
9,099.99
1,200.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,339.77
-1,270.76
97.33
333.02
Net Worth
7,760.22
7,829.23
9,197.32
1,533.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
973.13
1,324.28
977.15
343.56
yoy growth (%)
-26.51
35.52
184.41
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
780.95
487.42
348.03
128.52
Depreciation
0
-379.43
-274.96
-93.21
Tax paid
-1.12
-108.59
-99.97
-14.39
Working capital
-17.85
215.2
609.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.51
35.52
184.41
Op profit growth
-39.47
36.21
181.42
EBIT growth
-14.77
35.54
176.77
Net profit growth
105.85
52.71
117.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,265.34
1,285.79
1,217.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,265.34
1,285.79
1,217.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
37.38
29.51
26.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.01
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.9
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.26
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.03
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Abhay Choudhary
Director
Ashok Kumar Singhal
Independent Director
Onkarappa KN
Independent Director
Ram Naresh Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjana Luthra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Summary
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust was registered with SEBI on January 7, 2021 as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) under the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Regulations, 2014 in the Republic of India . Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India is the Sponsor of PGInvIT and is listed with the BSE and NSE Limited effective on May 14, 2021.The Sponsor, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) settled the Trust on September 14, 2020 as an irrevocable trust, pursuant to the Trust Deed, under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 for an initial sum of Rs. 10,000. Further, Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Limited ( PUTL) has been appointed as the Investment Manager, while Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has been appointed as the Project Manager to the Trust. The Trust has been set-up to own, construct, operate, maintain and invest as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) as permissible under SEBI InvIT Regulations, including in power transmission assets in India.The Sponsor, Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is engaged in project planning, designing, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining power transmission projects across India and undertakes operations in the Indian telecom infrastructure sector. The Sponsor provides transmission and distribution consultancy services in India and other jurisdictions, with footprints in 21 countries (including India). As of September
The Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹7739.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is 9.47 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹84.55 and ₹104 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.56%, 3 Years at -10.72%, 1 Year at -13.66%, 6 Month at -10.51%, 3 Month at -1.83% and 1 Month at -1.26%.
